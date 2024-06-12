Fingerprint on metal rack links man to spate of attempted break-ins

A magistrate has described a man's actions as 'foolish' after he drove around with friends trying to break into homes.
Mitchell Coyne, 34, of Victoria Street, Werrington was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on May 29, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to:
Court documents state Coyne and two men drove a stolen white convertible Audi to a home on Eusdale Road in Yetholme about 4am on April 24, 2023.
The men broke into the home, leaving the handle hanging from the door, before they went through the house room by room.
The group went into the garage where they tried to start an all terrain vehicle by wiring it before duct taping the ignition.
When the vehicle wouldn't start, Coyne and the men moved on and took a chainsaw, two drills and two children's motorcycle helmets with goggles.
They then left.
The court heard the men drove to another property on Eusdale Road as the owner was walking outside.
"We're looking for Sims," Coyne said, according to court papers.
"Sims doesn't live here. Try going down the road and having a look down there," the man said.
"Sorry, didn't mean to disturb you," Coyne said as the group left.
The men drove to another property but turned around as they saw the second property owner.
The man got in his car and chased down the group.
"What the hell are you driving down my driveway at 4.30am in the morning?" the man asked.
"We are looking for Barry," they replied.
"Barry who," the man said.
"What are you, a f-king detective?" one of them said as they drove away.
Police went to the first home on May 2, 2023 about 10am where they did a DNA swab, which gave results for the two other men.
Coyne's fingerprint was then found on a metal rack that was in front of the all terrain vehicle.
He was spoken to by police on July 6, 2023.
WITH Coyne on a community-based jail term at the time, police prosecutor Cameron Ferrier said his actions crossed the section five threshold, meaning full time prison had to be considered.
"There must have been some level of planning," Sergeant Ferrier said.
Upon reading the 'facts', Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was clear Coyne was "not engaging his brain and was doing very foolish things".
He was placed on a community correction order for two years, with the condition he completes 250 hours of unpaid community service work.
