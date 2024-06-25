'I told you so': Council defends Raglan path work after new flooding, new criticism

"I TOLD you so."
That's what Raglan resident Vanessa Russell is saying after a footpath at Ralph Cameron Oval was covered in stagnant water earlier this month - something she had warned Bathurst Regional Council about.
In response, council says the footpath was designed to have rainwater flow over it, though council said earlier this year that the path had been engineered "to address drainage where the path transverses through an existing drainage channel".
Council also says works are still to come upstream of the path.
In March this year, Raglan's Ms Russell told the Western Advocate that the new footpath that connects the community hall and playground at Ralph Cameron Oval would become a slip hazard.
Ms Russell raised concerns again earlier this month after rain left the footpath covered in stagnant water on the morning of Thursday, June 6.
She said people are forced to walk through mud to avoid the flooded path.
When the Advocate contacted council about the matter in March, council said the path had been "engineered to the appropriate standard to address drainage where the path transverses through an existing drainage channel".
Council also said the design had "included the contouring of the surrounding ground levels of the site to remove low spots that previously existed, and the installation of additional stormwater pipes and stormwater pits".
When the Western Advocate contacted the council about it in June, recreation manager Mark Kimbel said the path works from the car park to the new playground "have been designed to have rainwater flow over the path where the path crosses the water course".
"A considerable rain event was occurring at the time the photo was taken," Mr Kimbel said.
Bathurst received an official 10.4 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday, June 6.
Ms Russell said she will keep "stating the facts" about the path.
"I'm disappointed that our council is telling us that we need a rate rise, which we do, but half a million dollars has been spent on this and you can't even get it sorted out," she said.
"If we want something done, we just need to keep stating the facts. That's what I'm doing. I'm just stating the facts again."
While the path was opened to the public back in March, Mr Kimbel said more works are to be done, which would help prevent the path being flooded like earlier this month.
"Council is still to undertake some works to a drain inlet pit immediately upstream of the path and associated contouring to better direct surface water from reaching the path," he said.
"This work is still in progress and will be undertaken in conjunction with the disabled ramp access to the carpark that has not been completed yet."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.