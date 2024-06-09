Bathurst Animal Re-homing Centre officially opens, already at capacity

"HERE we are, finally at our official opening."
And, upon opening day, it was clear that the new Bathurst Animal Re-homing Centre (BARC) was much needed.
But, that was all the more reason for council's environment manager Anna Stapleton to breathe a sigh of relief on Friday, June 7, as the centre officially opened to the public.
It's been a long road for the modern facility along Hampton Park Road, Kelso, which has been in the construction and design process for several years.
"It's a pretty important piece of infrastructure for our community," Ms Stapleton said.
According to Ms Stapleton, BARC is up to seven or eight times the size of the old Small Animal Pound, and boasts an increased capacity of 250 percent.
But this capacity has already been reached, and then some.
The cattery at BARC features 30 specially designed cat condos, but there is space for more than 30 animals, as compatible kittens can be housed together.
Currently, these condos are home to more than 50 cats and kittens in need of loving homes.
BARC also features 42 dog kennels, but with compatible animals, there is the opportunity for these dogs to be housed together.
This has resulted in more than 50 dogs in the facility upon its official opening.
But, there is comfort in knowing that these animals are receiving the utmost care in the new facility, as it was specifically designed to consider the welfare of stray, lost and unwanted animals.
And it's all so that these animals have the highest chance as possible to find a family.
"We certainly consider it to be the best in regional NSW," Ms Stapleton said.
As well as the dedicated cattery and dog kennel building, BARC includes covered and outdoor exercise and training areas for boarders.
"We have quite a generous exercise area, and in the finer weather you'll be able to see the animals out there getting their exercise and getting the sun on their belly and having the opportunity to have some grass on their paws," Ms Stapleton said
The re-homing centre also includes a specialised adoption pavilion, which is a first in regional NSW.
This pavilion provides a comfortable and safe area for animals and their prospective people to spend some much needed time together, all so they can find the perfect fit for a forever home.
"That's my favourite part of the facility. It's great to be working away at the desk and somebody is out there meeting and greeting an animal and getting to have a bit of a play," Ms Stapleton said.
These facilities, combined with a purpose-built administration facility and a veterinary space helps to ensure maximal adoption opportunities.
But, none of this would have been possible without funding from local, state and federal funding, which was able to get the $3.9 million centre up and running.
There to celebrate the official opening, was Bathurst Mayor Jess Jennings, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Member for Calare Andrew Gee, and Member for Legislative Council, the Hon. Stephen Lawrence.
For anybody looking to adopt, Ms Stapleton recommended they check out the website or the Bathurst Council Facebook Page, and then make an appointment for a viewing at BARC.
