More money for lined parking for CBD, first blocks now imminent

DONATIONS from the business community to bring lined parking to the Bathurst CBD have pushed beyond $40,000 as the move gains momentum.
The first three blocks will get 60-degree lines this month, according to mayor Jess Jennings, and a master plan is in the works to guide subsequent investments.
A number of local businesswomen who have contributed to the cause met with the mayor recently.
One of them, Gorgeousness Boutique and Home owner Bron Aberley, said parking "is one of the biggest issues for small business in this town".
"I don't know what men are like shopping, but women, if they can't get a park, they drive past," she said.
"So for us, the parking is really important because people park all day out there, take all the customer parking, and it really does not help small business when you haven't got a turnover of parking."
The money is being donated to the new Mayor of Bathurst Charitable Fund to enable the work to proceed and the first three blocks to get the lined treatment will be on Howick, Russell and Keppel streets.
Ms Aberley said one of the problems with the CBD blocks that are not lined is the inefficiency of the way vehicles park - "you'll have one this way and one that way".
Asked what business was like in the CBD at the moment, Ms Aberley said it was "probably a bit slower than it has been".
"But we're lucky we're in a community where people rally and support small business," she said.
"They do support their own.
"It definitely is quieter, but that could also be to do with the weather. The weather also plays a big part for us. It's been a really beautiful autumn."
As well, she said the "economy is scaring everyone at the moment".
Business identities Tony Gullifer, Peter Rogers and Graeme Burke have been working with Bathurst Regional Council to introduce the new way of parking.
On average, five cars parking at the wrong angle take up eight spaces, Mr Gullifer said, so there is plenty of scope to increase the number of spaces by adding the lines.
He said the council and councillors had been supportive, as had been the Bathurst Business Chamber, and the money donated to get the lined parking had come from businesses, landlords and even residents.
"Everyone uses the CBD. Everyone benefits in the CBD if it functions more easily with parking," he said.
"It's a win-win for everyone."
He said he hadn't been surprised by the willingness to give money to the initiative.
"Not at all.
"It's been well-received because we've been waiting over 10 years for it.
"Everyone's welcomed it."
Cr Jennings described it as "an excellent result for parking in Bathurst".
"And it's extremely heartening to see businesses rallying around to support the community by making a direct financial contribution given we know council has cash flow problems," he said.
"To me, this is a great result of what community is all about.
"Because when one section of the community can't do something, then there's the opportunity for other sections of the community to step in and that's exactly what's happened here.
"And it's great to see so many women who are running such great, successful local businesses wanting to contribute and make a difference through the Mayor of Bathurst Charitable Fund."
Cr Jennings said he had asked, at the recent Bathurst Regional Council meeting, for the director of engineering to "produce and design a master plan for CBD line marking".
"And he's taken that as an instruction direct from me and that will give us the full complement of where line marking should occur, probably for the next couple of decades," he said.
"The area I've asked him to design for is Havannah Street to Rankin Street and Durham Street to Piper Street.
"The purpose of that is to show, well, this is the big picture; if we had unlimited funds right now, this is all the lines that would be put down in Bathurst to give the maximum result for parking efficiency and maximise the number of reliable spaces available."
THE first three blocks to get the 60-degree lines (replacing signposted but not lined 45-degree parking), according to Cr Jennings, will be Keppel, Russell and Howick "in the areas of the library, Aldi, the post office blocks, both sides".
"They're in the works schedule right now," he said.
"I'm hoping to see them on the ground by the end of June, weather-depending.
"They need a clear day, dry day, over 10 degrees. And then they can go and do it."
It is estimated that 43 extra spaces will be created once the 60-degree lined marking goes down across the three blocks.
Cr Jennings said the message from the city had been clear.
"The community came to me and said, we want the line marking so much, we're willing to pay for it.
"And so we [council] had a quote drafted up of approximately $21,000 to do six sides or three blocks.
"So that's those first three blocks [Keppel, Russell and Howick].
"And the money for that has already been deposited into the Mayor of Bathurst Charitable Fund, so that's ready to go.
"Then Tony [Gullifer] and Peter Rogers came back to me and said, well, we've gone and canvassed the local business community.
"They haven't just come back with $21,000, they've come back with over $40,000. And still growing.
"So they've pledged, really, enough to do another three blocks, six sides.
"I want to see that happen sooner rather than later as well.
"And by having this master plan, we then can work out what is the very next three blocks to do straight away rather than doing it on an ad-hoc basis.
"And it needs to be a bit strategic. There'll be some logic as to which streets you do in what order, given we're not doing them all at once.
"And then, we'll see how we go, but I'm anticipating to try to find more funds to actually progress this in the coming year.
"I just think it's more than goodwill, it's financial donations, and it's making a real difference to the businesses in Bathurst, which is also making a difference to their customers and their patrons all around the CBD.
"We know parking's a hot issue in Bathurst all the time and everybody's very protective of making sure we don't lose any car parks.
"This is actually increasing the number of reliably available car spaces."
