RSL project supporting vulnerable families recognised as the best in NSW

GOING above and beyond to help vulnerable people in need of a place to call home has landed the Bathurst RSL with state-wide recognition.
The club won The Heart of the Community award at the Clubs Community Awards for a project they did in conjunction with Veritas House.
The idea for the project arose during the rental crisis, and led to the RSL spending more than $130,000 on renovating and fully furnishing one of its properties in town, to then be used by Veritas to support a family in need of urgent accommodation.
Bathurst RSL president Ian Miller said that supporting the community is very important to the club, and to come away with the top prize was definitely unexpected, but a very pleasant surprise.
"Because of the quality of the field in the final, I thought if we could get an honourable mention that would be a real tick for the club," Mr Miller said.
"When we didn't I thought, 'oh well that's the way it goes', and then when we won I was just blown away."
RSL clubs around the state submitted a project they had done in the community to ClubsNSW to review, with 35 finalists being announced.
Mr Miller said the club decided their most important project was providing Veritas with a house at a subsidised rate, to support young people and families in the Bathurst community transitioning from homelessness to living independently.
Veritas House head of finance and business Jade Hadfield said collaborating with the RSL means a lot to the organisation, as it helps the Veritas team to provide further accommodation to vulnerable families.
"We have witnessed the transformation of the house and the extensive renovations which were required to bring the house to life again," Mr Hadfield said.
"Peter and the RSL board have been strong supporters of Veritas House and we were so excited to hear about their well-deserved victory.
"We value their relationship and the ability it has afforded us to better support the children, young people and their families in the region, and look forward to continuing the relationship into the future."
The Heart of the Community award wasn't the only recognition Bathurst RSL received at the gala night on June 7, with the club also receiving a Highly Commended award in the Emergency Services category.
This was for their donation of stock feed to farmers in the Hill End region after the Alpha Road Tambaroora bushfires in 2023.
Not only did the club donate $10,000 worth of stock feed, but when it became apparent there were no funds available yet for delivery, the RSL almost doubled the donation to cover delivery and to ensure the farmers would receive the immediate assistance they desperately needed at the time.
