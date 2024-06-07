Hogan's plan to redirect kart track loan

Here's a look at what's making news today.
Councillor Marg Hogan has revealed the wheels were already in motion to attempt to redirect money away from the go-kart track project before Bathurst council received a surprising letter from the kart club.
On Wednesday, June 5, Bathurst Kart Club sent a letter to the council and all councillors requesting the development application for the go-kart track be deferred to March 2025, but Cr Hogan, who had no inkling the letter was coming, was already planning to make a similar request.
In other news, read about how a student support officer at Trunkey Creek School mingled with the stars after being chosen to work as a stunt double on the recently released Mad Max movie.
In sport, a total of seven people have been suspended following a melee during an under 18s match between Orange CYMS and Orange Hawks last month. Players and a coach were hit with suspensions following the fiery derby finish.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.