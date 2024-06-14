Life in Lebanon to beloved Bathurst businessman: Uncle Joe's legacy remembered

IF YOU lived in Bathurst in the late 80s/early 90s, you would have heard of the famous Uncle Joe's Woodfire Pizza.
But, what you might not know is the friendly face behind the counter was once studying law in Lebanon, before migrating to Australia with his wife and family.
And, according to his family, starting a life in Bathurst was one of the best things Joseph Jahjah ever did.
He loved the people. He loved the town. And everyone loved him.
This is why, despite Mr Jahjah living out his final years in Sydney, the Bathurst community was saddened by the announcement that he had died peacefully in hospital on June 6, 2024.
Born on December 23, 1947, Mr Jahjah enjoyed a fun childhood with his older brother George, growing up in Lebanon.
Despite hospitality becoming a huge part of his life when moving to Australia, he first embarked on a career in law.
But, given he didn't know how to speak a lot of English when coming to Australia, working as a lawyer wasn't an ideal option.
Mr Jahjah and his family made the decision to leave Lebanon in 1976 to flee from the Lebanese Civil War, which had begun a year earlier.
So, they secured a visa and waited in Athens for four months before they were able to fly to Australia.
Then, with an aunt living in Bathurst, they made a beeline for the country town.
Mr Jahjah, his parents, his wife Samia, his brother George, sister-in-law Sue and their daughter Karmin, all decided Bathurst was where they wanted to start their new lives.
Mr Jahjah instantly fell in love with Bathurst, given it was a small town in the countryside at the time, it reminded him a bit of Lebanon.
He and his brother George began their working careers in Bathurst by doing different odd jobs here and there, until a business came up for sale that the brothers decided to buy.
This little shop on Stewart Street became known as KJ's Takeaway.
In addition to hamburgers, hot chips and other standard takeaway options, the brothers also brought a bit of their heritage to Bathurst.
KJ's became well-known for its Lebanese food, including barbecue chicken and kebabs, options that Bathurst didn't really have - if at all.
After a few years running KJ's with his brother, learning to speak English as he went and getting to know the local residents, Mr Jahjah decided he was ready for another business venture.
So, he bought a store in Howick Street and opened up Uncle Joe's Woodfire Pizza.
Both food stores were a massive part of Mr Jahjah's life, running KJ's with George for 28 years and Joe's Pizza for 16.
During this time, he also welcomed four beautiful children into the world, Louie, Tony, Diana and Romeo.
The four kids enjoyed growing up in Bathurst, with the three boys attending St Stanislaus' College and Diana being a student at MacKillop.
After making Bathurst home for more than three decades, Mr Jahjah ended up selling Uncle Joe's and moving to Sydney with his wife.
And while he always missed Bathurst, he still returned to visit family, as his brother and sister-in-law remained in the area, and continue to run George and Sue's Cherry Farm at Raglan to this day.
