'Let's revisit the speed zones': Mayor keen to consider 40km/h limit in CBD

MAYOR Jess Jennings says he would "definitely be interested in looking at" a change in the CBD speed limit from 50 kilometres to 40 kilometres an hour.
The Western Advocate has also been told that many in the business community would be supportive of the move because it would encourage people to spend more time in the centre of the city.
Transport for NSW announced in November 2023 that the speed limit on nine streets in the Orange CBD, including Summer Street, would be reduced from 50km/h to 40km/h "to create a safer environment for pedestrians and motorists".
Orange City Council requested the review following consultation with groups including the chamber of commerce, according to Transport for NSW.
Elsewhere, some of Tamworth's CBD streets dropped to 40km/h in 2020, while there is a current proposal to reduce the speed in the centre of Albury to 40km/h.
Transport for NSW confirmed to the Advocate that all streets in the Bathurst CBD are currently 50km/h except Havannah Street (which is 60km/h) and the Great Western Highway (which is 60km/h to the west of the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre and 70km/h to the east of the visitor information centre).
"The 50km/h default limit applies to all urban roads without a speed sign," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"The default urban speed limit changed from 60km/h to 50km/h across NSW in 2003."
Bathurst business identity Tony Gullifer, who met with the mayor recently as part of the continued push for lined parking, said a "lot of the community in the CBD" would be happy for the speed limit to be 40km/h.
He said it would make the CBD safer and many motorists are travelling slowly in the centre of the city anyway.
Cr Jennings, meanwhile, said he would certainly be "talking more about the prospect of that in the future".
"Let's revisit the speed zones," he said.
He said the procedure would be to "put it through the traffic committee".
"I'm collecting more information, doing more research for the interim period, but it's something I'd definitely be interested in looking at, particularly because [for] the business community, from what I'm hearing, 40 kays an hour would be preferable," Cr Jennings said.
"It's part of making it more pedestrian friendly. That's part of the issue.
"It's a safety thing. It's encouraging people to be in the CBD and not have the risk of being hit by a car or a bus."
He also said it would make parking more manageable for those trying to get into a space in the CBD.
COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin spoke to the Western Advocate in December 2023 about the prospect of a lower speed limit in the Bathurst CBD in the wake of the Orange decision.
He said at the time that Orange's Summer Street was still the main highway through that city and carried a lot of traffic.
"It is as busy as all crap and pretty bad," he said of the Orange street.
"I see 40km/h as being a pretty good restraint for that area. Their side streets are pretty congested - Anson Street and Lords Place, they are pretty jumbled up - so I think 40km/h would work alright there; especially for a safety issue, that's not a bad ploy.
"Bathurst, on the other hand, look, I don't see we have a speed problem [in the CBD].
"Our CBD, I don't see it as congested, and it would be pretty rare if you go up and down our main street at 50km/h.
"We have traffic lights at the two major intersections and then roundabouts; that controls flow and controls traffic.
"I actually think our CBD is pretty good."
