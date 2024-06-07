Western Advocate
Still a way through on Bells Line after bridge closed, Macquarie at 2.49m near Bathurst

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 8 2024 - 9:12am, first published 9:07am
ONE of Bathurst's two routes over the Blue Mountains to Sydney remains open but is now longer after flooding closed the bridge over the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

