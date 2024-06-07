Still a way through on Bells Line after bridge closed, Macquarie at 2.49m near Bathurst

ONE of Bathurst's two routes over the Blue Mountains to Sydney remains open but is now longer after flooding closed the bridge over the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond.
The bridge, at the end of Bells Line of Road, closed in the late afternoon on Friday, June 7 after heavy rain in the Sydney basin.
The bridge over the Hawkesbury at Windsor remained open as of 8.45am on Saturday, June 8, which means Bells Line of Road travellers can still get through by diverting around North Richmond.
The advice from Hawkesbury City Council, though, is to avoid any unnecessary travel in the Hawkesbury this weekend.
Rain on the Central Tablelands has also led to a steep rise in the Macquarie just outside Bathurst, which was at 2.49 metres at White Rock at around 8.45am on Saturday, June 8.
It had risen one metre at White Rock in about six hours.
The Macquarie was at 1.32m in Bathurst itself at around 8.45am on Saturday and rising, but was still well off the minor flood level of three metres.
The bridge at North Richmond was last closed due to flooding only two months ago.
The Western Advocate reported in February that there had been 13 total closures of Bells Line of Road between January 2019 and January 2024, all of which "resulted from adverse weather events or traffic incidents", according to the Transport Management Centre.
