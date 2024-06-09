Multi-talented junior sportsman Max Banning claims another state selection

Talented sporting juniors can sometimes go their whole careers without making a state team while some others make it multiple times - but how about being selected across two different sports?
And how about within six months of each other?
Max Banning is one such player who fits that description.
Banning recently gained selection to the NSW PSSA team thanks to his outstanding effort as goalkeeper for the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) squad at the state championships.
Towards the end of last year Banning had earned a place in the NSW Country team for the National Futsal Championships, which were held in January at the Gold Coast.
Banning is a talented goalkeeper in both of those sports.
However, his career in goal is quite a short one when it comes to hockey - which makes his state selection all the more impressive.
Max's father, Matt, said his son had put everything he had into earning his spot at the next representative level.
"The feedback was that he got pretty close last year so did a bit of goalkeeping work with one of my former teammates in Lithgow, Nic Miller, who was a high level goalkeeper in his day," he said.
"He's been awesome in teaching him the basics. Max was a field player until February last year when he swapped over to goalie, which he's played in soccer so there were some transferable skills.
"I think after getting so close the previous year selection was in the back of his mind this time. It's been a goal of his for 12 months and he's put a lot of work in and he was fortunate enough to hear his name read out."
There's been many hours and kilometres - Banning estimates 60,000 of them - over the past years
But he would have it any other way.
"My mum used 'Into sport and out of trouble' and we've always kept the kids busy. Both of my kids, Zoe and Max, have taken a liking to their sport and we do a lot of travelling between the two cars," he said.
"Max plays hockey in Canberra and soccer in Sydney, so we're a bit all over the shop, along with soccer and hockey locally, but it's all quality time."
