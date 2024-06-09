Richardson Shield triumph ends Bulls' mixed campaign on positive note

IT wasn't the silverware that the Central West men's side envisioned returning home with but success in the Richardson Shield has given the Blue Bulls something to cheer about after a mixed long weekend of results.
Central West's Caldwell Cup defence was thwarted on day one of the NSW Country Championships at Tamworth following a loss (34-28 to Hunter) and a draw (12-all to Illawarra) in the pool stages.
It left the team with a meeting against home side Central North in the Richardson Shield final, where the Bulls put everything together in an emphatic 55-20 victory.
Cowra Eagles' Damian Michael was named player of the match after his two-try effort while Dubbo Kangaroos man Tim Beach also came away with a brace.
Bulls coach Andrew Corcoran, like the rest of his squad, was left with mixed feelings after the shield win.
"We came up here to defend the Caldwell Cup and at the end of the day it was probably the first 15 minutes of our game against Hunter where we weren't switched on enough, and we were chasing it the whole time
"I'm proud that we were able to respond. We played much better in our second game and then we showed what we can really do in our last game against Central North.
"We only had nine players from the squad last year so we unearthed a lot of talent. These guys have a taste now and they'll be keen to come back, plus we'll have a few who were injured, so we'll a few tough decisions to make next year."
Importantly for Central West they avoided a last place finish in the Caldwell Cup group stages, which means they'll still be playing in the top tier at the 2025 championships.
"Obviously it would have been an absolute disaster to go down but we did enough with the draw and the bonus point in the loss to stay up. It's a near miss, and there would have been a lot of hard work ahead if we dropped down," Corcoran said.
"I thought we had a tough draw this year with Hunter and Illawarra. They're both class. Illawarra's defence was immense and they maintained that standard all game.
"I'm so proud of how our guys responded today and it was great to get through the weekend with no major injuries and all our players can go back to their clubs, which means the coaches won't hate me.
"There's a lot of young players who got great experience here, learning from the likes of Filisione [Pauta], Mahe [Fangupo], [Josh] 'Blocker' [Tremain] and Fitzy [Peter Fitzsimmons]. I can't coach that. They go back to clubland all the better for it."
Central North opted to take an early penalty goal but it didn't take long for the Bulls to respond.
A nice ball from Filisione Pauta put Beach into space to score down the right edge and make it 7-3.
Geurie Goats star Pauta went to the right again and almost put Mitch Evers across for a try not long after, only for the Central North defence to push the Emus man into touch just short of the try line.
The match came to a brief half midway through the first half when Central North flanker Hamish Dunbar was accidentally collected by Bulls' Abel Lefaoseu when the Bulls centre cut back inside during a run.
The rest seemed to breathe life into the Bulls as they ran in three quick tries before half-time.
The first of those came when Michael plucked the ball up quickly at the back of a Bulls scrum and ran half the field almost untouched by a Central North defence caught napping.
Beach then produced a solo try to remember as he shrugged off six would-be tacklers during a run down the left wing.
Bulls went down that same side just moments later through Bathurst Bulldogs winger Daniel Woods, who had too much pace for the defence.
Evers' sideline conversion made it 26-3 at the break.
Lachlan Elworthy crashed over from close range to score Central North's first try of the day after a scrum near Central West try line, just a few minutes into the new half.
The Bulls gave themselves a bit of breathing room with a pair of entertaining tries.
Joe Nash finished off a break through the middle of the park started by Pauta and then the Cowra Eagles connection of Byron Sutherland and Michael combined for a try down the right.
Zac Miller got one back for Central North to make it 38-13 with 20 minutes to go, only for Orange City's Dylan Ryan to instantly cancel that out with an for easy try down the left wing.
Central North's Tim McDermott then scored off a lineout, only for the Bulls to once again respond in mere minutes.
After playing a starring role in several Bulls tries Pauta got one of his own, being the recipient of an offload from Lefaoseu close to the try line.
Bulls captain Peter Fitzsimmons rounded things out in spectacular fashion for the Central West men by jumping high for an intercept before leaping over the try line.
