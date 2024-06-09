Driver Reviver providing the perfect pick-me-ups for long weekend travels

THE winter weather might have been a bit dreary for travellers across the state over the June long weekend, but the Bathurst Driver Reviver was able to provide the perfect pick-me-ups for journeyers.
After shutting up shop in the Bathurst region during COVID, the Driver Reviver had its own revival earlier this year, and kicked off again for the first time over the Easter long weekend.
It was a 'Good Friday' for everyone involved in April, especially the Country Women's Association (CWA), who instigated the initiative, and the 170 people who were served over the weekend.
Offering people the opportunity to have a quick break from the car, while stretching their legs and enjoying a cup of tea and a bikkie, the aim of the initiative is to make sure everybody on the road arrives safely at their destination.
And, as of the early hours of Sunday, June 9, for the King's Birthday long weekend, the Driver Reviver had already seen 70 people had taken the opportunity to stop, revive and survive.
Some of these people had been travelling to and from Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Parkes, Forbes, and other areas across the state.
This was something that CWA member and Driver Reviver coordinator Lyn Chapman was very proud of.
"It's great, we've had some lovely people come through, all very appreciative of what we're doing, and having a little break and a cup of tea, and the hot chocolates have been quite popular," she said.
"People genuinely seem very appreciative of being able to stop and get a cuppa, have a walk around."
Adding to the perks of a free coffee and sweet treat, the Driver Reviver area in Bathurst is located alongside two beautiful community parks.
Located on the corner of Havannah Street and Kendall Avenue, across from the Bathurst Showground, and the Macquarie River, the space is equipped with anything travellers could need.
"This is a gorgeous area here, if you've got dogs, they can have a little run around, or children, they can get out and stretch their legs, and that's the whole purpose of it, for people to stop, have a breather and go to the loo," Ms Chapman said.
And, as well as taking in the local sights and sounds of Bathurst, the CWA staff at the Driver Reviver also take their time to ensure that all travellers learn about the best of what our town has to offer.
This includes handing out information, and encouraging people to check out some of the more popular places in the area, as opposed to just passing through.
"We've got maps, we've got colouring in for children and various activities that people can take away with them, and information," Ms Chapman said.
Regardless of whether those on their journey take the time to check out Bathurst's best, Ms Chapman said the most important thing was just being able to provide an outlet to promote safe driving.
"I think it's very valuable, and the statistics tell us that rural areas are where a great deal of accidents happen, so if we can get people coming from Sydney or wherever to stop and have a break, then travel on, then I think that's helping to keep them safe," she said.
"We support safe travel in rural and regional areas."
