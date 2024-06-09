Queens of country rugby regain crown: Sullivan steers Central West to glory

STELLAR direction through the middle of the park from Central West Blue Bullettes' half Kiara Sullivan helped lay the groundwork for her side's grand final triumph at the NSW Country Championships.
Wellington Redbacks star Sullivan was named best on ground in Central West's 28-10 victory over Hunter in a rematch of last year's grand final at Tamworth.
The difference was that this time the Blue Bullettes were the team who emerged victorious, earning the region its fourth Thompson Cup success in the space of five years.
Central West weren't afraid to spread the ball wide when an opportunity presented itself, and the likes of Bathurst Bulldogs player Tiana Anderson helped instigate several attacking moves on each wing.
Bullettes captain Teagan Miller was stoked to see the team put the previous year's grand final disappointment behind them in exciting fashion.
"Last year really hurt us and our zone. This year we were looking to rebuild and go again. We had 13 girls debuting for the Blue Bulls this weekend and everyone stepped up to the challenge," she said.
"I'm so proud of the girls. We were all excited to get out there and play that game. We worked hard and got what we deserved. It was great.
"Everyone coming up through the ranks was more than capable. We're lucky in the Central West to have some really strong leaders who pave the way and show these girls how to play in their senior positions."
Miller said that Hunter brought a physical game to the field, as expected, and her side shaped up brilliantly in defence to match that energy.
"I think the majority of the game was played in the middle of the field. It was just bash for bash," she said.
"Hunter picked up a yellow card and we were fortunate enough to score twice when they had 14 on the field. That helped us seal the deal.
"I think the secret to our success is just having each other's backs and having trust in the inside and outside man. We have a great connection from edge to edge."
Central West needed less than four minutes to get on the board when Maely MacGregor found space down the left side and ran nearly half the length of the field to score.
A penalty goal from Sarah Colman from directly in front pushed the gap out to eight points in as many minutes.
The defending champion Hunter squad started to enjoy a much bigger share of possession after the try and eventually used that pressure to make a breakthrough.
It came through a try to Ashlee Rehbein, making it 8-5.
Anderson made a strong run out of Central West's own half to briefly ease some of that pressure before Hunter made several more attacking moves deep in the Bullettes' territory.
Bullettes' Molly Kennedy almost added to the lead after the siren had gone off but was held up over the try line.
Hunter's Georgie Ball was shown a yellow card at half-time, giving the Bullettes a golden chance to extend their lead after the break.
They seized the chance in style as Macgregor and Anderson linked up to create an overlap down the right side before the ball ended up in the hands of Bulldogs teammate Abbey Corby for a try.
Anderson was at it again moments later to help set up the try of the game.
The fullback was almost forced into touch after a great run down the left hand side but delivered a perfect kick towards the centre of the park where Sullivan scooped up the ball for the try and a 20-5 lead.
With a little over 20 minutes to go Hunter scored through Ella Morris to keep the Central West women on their toes.
However, the Bullettes responded straight away when Anderson sprinted down the left wing for a try and a vital 15-point advantage.
Following a back-and-forth tussle over the remaining time Central West ate valuable seconds off the clock with a late penalty goal.
