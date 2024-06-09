Man taken to Orange Hospital following crash at Mount Panorama

A MAN has been taken to Orange Health Service after reports of an accident at Mount Panorama.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance confirmed that at approximately 2:30 pm, on Sunday, June 9, Bathurst Ambulance received a phone call to report an accident between a car and a motorcycle.
One ambulance vehicle arrived at the scene at the top of Brock's Skyline at approximately 2:45 pm.
There, a man, the rider of the motorcycle, was treated by paramedics at the scene for leg injuries, before being transported via road ambulance to the Orange Hospital.
Though his age is yet to be announced, it has been established that the motorcyclist is in a stable condition, and will receive further treatment at the health facility.
At this stage it is unknown how many people were travelling inside the car, however it is confirmed that the occupant/s of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries at the time of the motor vehicle accident.
Several police vehicles also attended the scene, including a police rescue truck.
