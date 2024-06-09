OAM honour for Bathurst hockey stalwart

Here is a look at what is making news today.
Jillian Long was seven-years-old when she swapped a guitar for a hockey stick, and she has been involved in the sport ever since.
Now aged 62, Ms Long has enjoyed a career in hockey as an administrator, umpire and player and she's been honoured for her work in a major way, being made an officer of the Order of Australia (OAM) as part of the King's Birthday honours lists for 2024. You can read about her story here.
In other news, the Bathurst Steam Weekend made its triumphant return over the weekend, with thousands of people choo, choo, choo-sing to spend the King's Birthday holiday taking a trip on a classic steam engine.
And in sport, stellar direction through the middle of the park from Central West Blue Bullettes' half Kiara Sullivan helped lay the groundwork for her side's grand final triumph at the NSW Country Championships.
Wellington Redbacks star Sullivan was named best on ground in Central West's 28-10 victory over Hunter in a rematch of last year's grand final at Tamworth. You can read about the game here.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.