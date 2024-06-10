Alan's leaving an important cultural legacy for this city | Letter

I MADE a public statement at a recent Bathurst Regional Council meeting about the departure of Alan Cattermole, council's director of cultural and community services.
I thanked him for leading cultural improvements which included:
Our community is fortunate to have council assets that enrich our lives and bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Bathurst region.
I hope that his successor can build on these excellent foundations and continue to grow the reputation of Bathurst as a cultural destination.
Thank you, Alan, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavours.
