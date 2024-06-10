Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Alan's leaving an important cultural legacy for this city | Letter

By Ingrid Pearson
June 10 2024 - 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst Rail Museum opened in 2020.
The Bathurst Rail Museum opened in 2020.

I MADE a public statement at a recent Bathurst Regional Council meeting about the departure of Alan Cattermole, council's director of cultural and community services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.