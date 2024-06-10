Alan's leaving an important cultural legacy for this city | Letter

Awards: Gold 2023 and 2024 NSW Tourism Awards - Visitors' Information Services; 2024 National Trust President's Prize for Heritage Trades Trail; 2024 Tidy Town - Litter Prevention; 2024 Wotif Top Five Aussie Town of the Year destinations in Australia.

Assets: Created Bathurst Rail Museum, and Central Tablelands Collections Facility as a model for the rest of Australia. Improved Chifley Home Museum and Education Centre. Continued to enhance the National Motor Racing Museum and Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum. Consolidated Bathurst Regional Art Gallery as one of the leading regional art galleries in Australia.