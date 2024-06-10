Rowlands Cup snatched from Central West's grasp in dying minutes

THEY had scored two wins and a draw and were just moments away from a crucial third win that would secure a memorable Rowlands Cup triumph.
Then in a flash it was cruelly taken away from Central West.
In their last game of the NSW Country Championships colts competition the young Bulls held a slender lead over fellow unbeaten side Central Coast during the late stages in what had been a cracking game of rugby.
Central Coast put up a short kick late in the winner-takes-all contest, and got a favourable bounce that helped them regather the ball and score the match-winning try.
Bulls coach Shane Cantrill said it was a tough way to lose after leading for much of the game.
"We weren't far off from winning it, then there was a chip kick over the top, got the bounce of the ball, scored it and that was it. Game over," he said.
"It was great to see that the teams ranked one and two ended up playing in the last game. We knew after the draw on day one that we'd need to win both games today, and we were basically a minute away from doing it.
"That's what makes it hurt. We were so close to doing it. A few things didn't go our way in that last five minutes but that's footy, and we move on."
In an extra blow to Central West they were pushed down to third place overall after Hunter's bonus point win in the last round of matches.
Earlier in the competition Central West had picked up a strong 26-0 win over New England, drew 3-all with a highly regarded Hunter squad and taken down Illawarra 17-0.
What's keeping Cantrill upbeat is knowing that many members of the Central West team will be eligible to have another shot at the Rowlands Cup in 2025.
"A lot of those kids will back up again next week, and that's the focus for the coaching staff - setting these guys up for the future," he said.
"Hopefully they go on to bigger and better things either with our senior side or other places with their footy.
"We had a great culture within the team. They'll learn a lot from this."
