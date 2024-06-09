Bells Line bridge open again, Macquarie falling after peaking at 2.23m in Bathurst

BATHURST is back to two direct routes to Sydney over the Blue Mountains after the bridge over the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond reopened.
The bridge closed in the late afternoon on Friday, June 7 after heavy rain in the Sydney basin (and vehicles were being sent the long way around North Richmond and through Windsor) and reopened in the late afternoon on Sunday, June 9.
The bridge remains closed, however, to vehicles weighing 4.5 tonnes and over.
The bridge at North Richmond was last closed due to flooding only two months ago.
Meanwhile, rain on the Central Tablelands at the end of last week led to a steep rise in the Macquarie just outside Bathurst, which hit a peak of 3.02m at White Rock at around 5pm on Saturday, June 8.
At one stage, it rose one metre at White Rock in about six hours.
The Macquarie hit 2.23m in Bathurst itself at around 9pm on Saturday, which was below the minor flood level of three metres.
The river was 1.16m in Bathurst just after 9am on Monday, June 10.
The Western Advocate reported in February that there had been 13 total closures of Bells Line of Road between January 2019 and January 2024, all of which "resulted from adverse weather events or traffic incidents", according to the Transport Management Centre.
Heavy traffic on the Great Western Highway is a possibility today as Sydneysiders return home after a long weekend away.
