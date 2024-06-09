Stolen car crashed through fences before major weekend car chase in Orange

A stolen car was allegedly smashed through multiple fences and nearly hit a police officer before a wild chase broke out across Orange.
Three adults and a teenager are behind bars after a wild pursuit across town involving multiple undercover cars and a NSW Police helicopter on Sunday.
Police alleged a Holden Equinox was stolen from Kenna Street on Saturday. The 30-year-old male driver reportedly crashed through fences on Noreen Place and narrowly avoided a collision when approached by officers that day.
A second pursuit broke out on Sunday with a 17-year-old girl, 33-year-old woman and 19-year-old man also seen in the SUV.
The driver, another 33-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl were arrested when the car was cornered on Anson Street. The latter allegedly spat on police.
A short time later the 19-year-old man was arrested at a property on Sale Street. All four were taken to Orange Police Station and denied bail.
Dozens of charges have been laid including driving a stolen car, reckless and dangerous driving, use of a weapon to prevent arrest, police pursuit, drug possession and unlicensed driving.
It is alleged the 19-year-old was involved in a break and enter on a mechanical workshop on Edward Street on Thursday where a motorbike was stolen.
Both men will face Dubbo Local Court on Monday. The 17-year-old girl will appear at Parramatta Children's Court.
