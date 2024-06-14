'There's no question': Mayor says Hereford Street has to be upgraded before housing boom

FIRST a Hereford Street upgrade and then a substantial increase in housing on the north side of Bathurst.
Mayor Jess Jennings has reiterated his order of priorities after fresh criticism about the busy road that carries much of the traffic between booming Kelso and the centre of the city.
The recent announcement of a $20 million grant from the NSW Government to speed up a planned land release of more than 2000 homes at Laffing Waters led to some sharp words from state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
Mr Toole met with the Advocate at Hereford Street to call on council to outline its plan for the thoroughfare, which is classified as a local road.
"If there's no plan to fix the existing road infrastructure at the same time, then it's a complete waste of time," Mr Toole said of the $20m for Laffing Waters.
"Already, Hereford Street is a bottleneck. It comes to a standstill every morning and every afternoon.
"And in many cases, it would be quicker to walk in and out of town than it would be to drive your vehicle."
Asked about Mr Toole's criticism, Cr Jennings said his position on Hereford Street remained unchanged.
"Hereford Street has to be upgraded, the connection has to be done, before any more housing is turned on of a substantial nature - a new development," he said.
"Absolutely. There's no question.
"And the state Minister for Regional Roads [Jenny Aitchison] is well aware of that, as is the state Housing Minister Rose Jackson.
"I've let them both know, in the last two weeks, again, to reinforce that message.
"And what I think the Laffing Waters development money does is gives us stronger leveraging power to seek funding to upgrade Hereford Street."
The $20m for Laffing Waters, from the NSW Government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund, will be used to build "key up-front infrastructure such as stormwater management and new roads, including active transport routes, to connect the Laffing Waters master plan precinct to the existing road network", according to council.
Council does have a preliminary design in hand for improvements to the Hereford Street corridor, but the project has no funding allocated to it in council's 2024-25 draft budget.
Cr Jennings said that "nobody expects that we will leave Hereford Street as it is".
"That's just not an option with any substantial growth on the north side. It's not possible."
Ideas for fixing the problems of Hereford Street in the past have included a third crossing of the Macquarie River to link central Bathurst with growing Kelso, as well as a suggestion from consultants that the Gilmour Street roundabout should be replaced by traffic lights.
Cr Jennings said a coming transport plan for Bathurst could be a "mechanism through which we leverage for Hereford Street to be upgraded, as well as a heavy vehicle bypass in the short to medium term".
"This [the plan] will be the best planning tool to actually get some upgrades and match the infrastructure to the growth that we're getting and also the potential growth," he said.
The Advocate contacted Transport for NSW to ask about the transport plan for Bathurst and was told a local plan would follow a wider regional plan.
"The Strategic Regional Integrated Transport Plans (SRITPs) are a government priority to enhance and prioritise transport planning based on government priorities and targeted community needs," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"These plans will align with the nine Department of Planning regions which includes the Central West and Orana.
"In the plans, we will expand on previous planning documents to better reflect valuable insights from communities and stakeholders, while considering the diversity of regional communities and changing transport needs over a 20-year horizon.
"Transport for NSW is committed to consulting with the people, passengers and communities it serves during the development of the SRITPs.
"Our plans will be outcomes focused and identify priority actions and initiatives that will both complement work being done by all levels of government and can progress into planning and delivery of new transport and road networks in the region.
"After the Central West and Orana SRITP is released, Transport for NSW will collaborate with Bathurst Regional Council to develop the Bathurst Local Network Plan.
"The draft Central West and Orana SRITP is expected to be available for public exhibition in 2025."
GIVEN the NSW Government's well-documented push for more houses to be built to meet a severe shortfall in the state, Cr Jennings said Bathurst stood ready to play its part.
Between the more than 2200 homes planned at Laffing Waters, the 200 homes at Windy 1100 in the west of the city, private developments and future land opening up at Sunnybright, he said thousands and thousands of new homes could be built on the city's outskirts.
But he said infrastructure upgrades would be needed to match that growth.
"If the state or federal government want to see housing growth in regional Australia, they just need to put the money in," he said.
"We've got the plans and the options to proceed."
He said Bathurst has "a more diverse economy than most regional towns, which is a huge bonus in our favour, so that we could more than likely absorb and grow local industries when the population grows".
"Traditionally, we've had unemployment rates that are lower than the national and state averages - not always, but generally speaking."
Cr Jennings said he had recently "verbally briefed the Minister for Housing and Water Security ... and I'll be sending her a couple of specific reports on the growth and water security needs of Bathurst".
"And I'm hoping to get a visit in July, actually.
"We'll see how we go."
