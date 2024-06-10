'Good results' on roads despite Mount Panorama crash, P-plater charged 45km over

A P-plater allegedly caught doing 140km an hour by police on the Great Western Highway has been charged, as police continue to target drivers who flout the rules over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Fortunately, police say poor driver behaviour has been isolated, and apart from some "silly behaviour" by a few drivers, the long weekend has seen positive results overall on our roads.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Inspector Ben Macfarlane said he was quite pleased with driver behaviour in the Central West, with the majority of people driving to the conditions.
"But unfortunately, we are still seeing some silly behaviour from individuals on the road," he said.
One P-Plater was charged with driving more than 45 kilometres over the speed limit at Marrangaroo, near Lithgow.
The individual was allegedly caught driving above 140 kilometres per/hour in a 100km zone along the Great Western Highway.
As for drink driving incidences, Inspector Macfarlane said that thus far, there have been no noteworthy cases, however, a consistent number of people across the Central West have processed positive oral fluid readings.
And, as for crashes, he said that he is optimistic about the results of the Kings Birthday Operation, as of Monday, June 10.
"Crash wise, touch wood, we've been fatality free so far," Inspector Macfarlane said.
"Injury crashes as well, we're down, which is a really good result, and all the stats are pointing in the right direction for us in terms of road trauma.
"Last year, state wide we had a horrendous run of fatalities, and I'm not just talking about Central West or western, but across the state, so in terms of fatalities, it's been a good operation so far."
One crash did take place at Mount Panorama, on Sunday, June 9, though Inspector Macfarlane said that it was relatively minor.
"It appears that the motorcycle crossed to the wrong side of the road and hit the vehicle," he said.
"The Crash Investigation Unit didn't attend, which suggests that there was no criminality or anything involved."
But, the Kings Birthday Operation isn't over yet.
Inspector Macfarlane had a message for anybody travelling on the roads over the next 24 hours.
"Please continue to drive to the conditions, and expect some heavy traffic for the rest of today," he said.
