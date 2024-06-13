Luxurious living at 4 Negundo Place

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday June 14: 4 Negundo Place, Kelso:
Step into unparalleled luxury and elegance at 4 Negundo Place. This stunning four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence with two garages is designed for those who seek the finest in modern living.
Listing agent Grant Maskill-Dowton said the home was perfectly positioned boasting panoramic sunset views of Bathurst and Mount Panorama, making the property a true masterpiece in a league of its own. "From the moment you enter, you'll be captivated by the open-concept design that seamlessly integrates the kitchen, meals, family, and living areas.
"The gourmet kitchen, featuring stone benches, quality appliances, and a walk-in pantry, is a culinary enthusiast's dream," he said. "Adjacent to the kitchen, a separate home office offers a quiet retreat for work or study."
The home offers four generous bedrooms, three with built-in robes, while the main bedroom is truly a sanctuary boasting a spacious walk-in robe and a luxurious ensuite with a spa bath, shower, toilet, and double vanity. The modern family bathroom offers a shower, bath, vanity, and a separate powder room, ensuring convenience and comfort for the entire family.
Stay comfortable throughout the year with ducted heating and air conditioning, underfloor heating, and several ceiling fans. Whether it's a chilly winter evening or a hot summer day, this home ensures the perfect indoor climate.
Grant said that outdoor living was taken to new heights with an outdoor entertaining area that offers breathtaking views towards the city and Mount Panorama. "Enjoy evenings around the firepit, or relax on the deck with a heated, sunken swim spa," he said. "For the sports enthusiast, the property offers a full-sized tennis court with lights, plus a mini putt-putt golf course that provide endless entertainment options."
The double automatic garage comes with built-in shelving and a separate bathroom, adding to the home's functionality, while a separate driveway with water and 15A power connection is ideal for caravan parking.
Security is paramount, with external cameras monitoring each access point, giving you peace of mind.
Located just a short walk from Trinity Heights Shopping Centre and within walking distance to both primary and secondary schools, this home offers unparalleled convenience.
