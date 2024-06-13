All this rain has drowned out the talk about dams never filling again | Rural Notebook

LAST week's rain has been a great boost for crops and pastures, bringing a real greening up of our district.
The Macquarie River at Bathurst rose almost a metre in six hours and this looked a lot like half a flood.
Rainfall varied from about 30 millimetres in the Bathurst basin to 60mm and more on higher country.
This resulted in muddy stockyards, boggy access roads and sheep that were too wet to shear for several days.
Despite some silly comments about storage dams that would never fill again and rolling droughts becoming almost a yearly event, we now see a fourth consecutive year of very good farming conditions and most storage dams are full.
From Bathurst, we can almost hear the roar of the overflowing Warragamba Dam spillway.
WINTER has started in 2024 just like the traditional Bathurst winters used to do: a lot of days in a cold workshop, mud boots on all day and wet livestock to handle in sloppy yards.
A wise old sheep cockie told me this week: "The young bloke arranged for us to stop mulesing and now we've taken up crutching sheep every second day. They call it progress."
RECENT RURAL NOTEBOOK COLUMNS:
THE Bathurst Merino Association (BMA) has reluctantly cancelled its Annual Ram Expo and Super Six Ewe Competition that was normally held in early August.
Some of the studs that displayed rams at Bathurst made good sales into our district, but a lack of interested spectators was obvious in recent years.
Serious cost blowouts are having a real impact on farm businesses and the value of the wool Eastern Market Indicator at present is very close to cost of production for a lot of wool-producing rural enterprises.
A lot of talk is centred on a switch to more cattle or shedding sheep.
The strength of the modern Merino is its wool value and its sale of surplus sheep and we can only hope that the proposed live export ban does not ruin the value of trade wethers and surplus sheep in our eastern states.
At this point, we must recognise that the Ram Expo/Super Six event was conducted for a decade or so and was strongly promoted by BMA life member Brian Seaman.
He deserves thanks for supporting the event as it was a great place for the farming community to touch base and renew friendships and took many hours of organisation for its smooth running.
Thank you Brian.
THE regular attempts at shearing records are throwing up some mighty numbers, some of them by very capable, super fit young ladies.
Of course, a lot of the sheep that are shorn in these great events are wrinkle-free young ewes, pretty bare on the points, and cut about 3.5kg of clean 17-mic wool, about 65mls and seven months growth.
For most of my working life, the average male shearer jagged off about 6kg of 22-mic fleece, 26 a run of Raby/Wonga-type grown sheep, and he did it with a Master Bevel Sunbeam or Lister Woomera comb and a very big heart.
Our industry has certainly changed; it could not operate without all of the very capable young ladies that we now have.
FIVE original members of Bathurst Merino Association got together recently for a couple of hours, all of us around the 80 mark (with one exception who is mid-60s and seemed like a boy).
These fellows have spent most of their lifetimes in the wool industry, so they know all about the ups and downs and know exactly what the saying "when the wolf was at the door" actually means.
As Merino breeding specialists, they talk of the suitability of bloodlines for the Central Tablelands, and at the top of the list are the Lorelmo stud at Walcha, Merryville at Boorowa and Egelabra at Warren.
There is discussion of Wallaloo Park, Charinga and Banavie, all at Marnoo, Victoria, and our local dinosaurs agree that you must know what you are doing with these studs.
SAD news for our country friends with the passing of Ian Dolbel, Triangle Flat; Shirley Burrow, "Felltimber", Mount Rankin; Rowan Charlton, O'Connell; and Melva Green, Bathurst.
Each of these people were respected members of our community and they will be greatly missed.
A CHEERIO to Shirley and Colin White at Llanarth who are celebrating 64 years of wedded bliss.
They have spent most of their lives in Bathurst and I know that their many friends join me in saying: "Well done, kids, and many more to come."
THE brand new Kia Tasman ute is still some eight months away, but we are already being shown lots of its photos and most of its mechanical details.
At the same time, we are being urged to plan for buying electric vehicles of every type by a Federal Government that has a tin ear to everything except alternative energy production, climate change and electric vehicles.
Still in the motor industry corner, we see that the great little Mazda MX-5 has been in production for long enough to qualify for a Seniors Card. Where did the years go?
I also note that the price of new EV, fully electric passenger vehicles has dropped by between $10,000 to $40,000, depending on the model.
In our vast continent, the use of fully electric vehicles is proving a step too far at this early stage, even though hybrids are up to the touring job.
July 12-13: Mudgee Small Farm Field Days.
WEEK 49 in Australian wool sales was a much more positive week for wool growers.
With only around 28,000 bales offered in only Sydney and Melbourne, the market lifted 10-30c/kg clean on Merino descriptions.
The lower vegetable matter, better specified wools were in very good demand, which suits tablelands growers.
Crossbred wools also got dearer during the week, with 26- and 28-micron wools 10-20c/kg clean dearer.
Week 50 sees all selling centres back online and approximately 33,800 bales on offer.
GEORGE was fitted with great new Bluetooth hearing aids and went back for a 12-week check-up.
He was told that his test was now excellent.
"Your family must love the result," the lady added.
George, who always kept his cards close to his chest, said: "I haven't told them yet, but I've changed my will four times already."
***
MUM was going to a church meeting and dad was headed to the dentist.
"I know you hate the dentist; I wish we could swap," she said as she kissed his bald head.
"No way, love," dad grinned, "at least I'll get an anaesthetic."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.