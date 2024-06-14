What's the next step on the long road to transforming the former gasworks?

POTENTIAL soil and water contamination will form part of an investigation into the city's former gasworks, the Western Advocate understands.
It comes as slow progress is made on a long-term plan to find a new use for the disused, unloved site in Russell Street.
The Department of Planning and Environment told the Advocate in July 2023 that it had entered into a deed of access with gasworks site leaseholder Jemena and had engaged consultants WSP Australia to undertake a detailed site investigation to assess contamination.
At the time, according to the department, initial investigations had been held, "including a site inspection ... to conduct preliminary assessments of structures and health and safety risks on the site to help inform the scope of the detailed site investigation".
In the time since, it has been revealed that air monitoring testing in mid-November 2023 at the former gasworks had found an elevated concentration of asbestos fibres, leading to a "clean-up notice" being issued by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
Leaseholder Jemena was required to undertake daily air monitoring at a number of locations and provide results to the EPA daily - a requirement that ran for about six months and only ended in May 2024.
The EPA said the air monitoring was no longer required "following the completion of remediation works at the site" and there had been "no exceedances detected on the air monitors in nearly six months".
During this time, the Advocate understands, Crown Lands (which owns the former gasworks site) was unable to access the area.
However, information obtained from the earlier preliminary site investigation and a Sampling Analysis and Quality Plan has allowed Crown Lands to refine the scope of the planned detailed site investigation, the Advocate understands.
The detailed site investigation will now focus on investigating any soil and water contamination that needs to be identified as part of the work to decide the long-term management of the site.
The NSW Government announced, in mid-2022, that it would help Bathurst Regional Council establish whether there was contamination that needed cleaning up and any structural repairs that were required as a first step in transforming the site of the former gasworks.
Jemena, meanwhile, has previously told the Advocate that it is continuing to work with Crown Lands to end its lease early "so that the site can be repurposed".
"While Jemena acquired a long-term lease of the site as part of a broader transaction, we have not operated a gasworks at the site," a Jemena spokesperson said in January 2024.
"The gasworks activities that were conducted at the site had ceased prior to Jemena acquiring the long-term lease."
