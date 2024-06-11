Enough is enough. We need to do better to support our referees

I've really grown sick and tired of rugby league.
Not the sport per se.
But a lot of the discussion that goes on around it, especially directed towards the game's referees.
Take last Wednesday's State of Origin for example.
With the game in the balance and just seven minutes old, NSW debutante Joseph Sua'ali'i was sent from the field after a shoulder charge to the head of Queensland's star fullback Reece Walsh.
That tackle has been a send off for years. It was clear as crystal and the correct decision (before you cry that I'm a two-headed Queenslander, I'm a through and through long-suffering NSW fan).
Yet we had pundits in the media bemoaning the decision on the live telecast and on national TV talk shows.
There was debating and criticism in the columns of some of Australia's biggest newspaper.
The worst was random punters flat out abusing the officials on social media. That's where you find the worst of humankind.
Some of these comments would get you sacked from your job if you spoke to your boss like that.
So why is referee abuse so normalised? Why do we just sweep it under the carpet and treat it like some great Australian tradition?
The people coping this abuse are real people, with family and friends that see and hear all of it as well.
I really can't blame Group 10 and Group 11 referees boycotting Peter McDonald Premiership for the foreseeable future.
In the announcement of their boycott, they said they had been "let down terribly" after what they consider "inadequate and weak" penalties handed down following an abandoned reserve grade game between Wellington and Forbes on Sunday, May 19.
It was clear that incident - where no penalties outside of concerning act notices were handed down - was the final straw for the referees, who stated they had "grown tired of accepting abuse as the norm".
So you would imagine that the NSW Rugby League, the governing body of the sport in this state, would throw their support around the referees?
Nup.
Not a slice of sympathy or support.
The NSW Rugby League went swinging, believing the referees were "holding the game in western NSW to ransom".
"There is an appropriate way to raise issues of concern, but it is not by strike action, it is by way of respectful engagement," the statement sent.
What a load of rubbish.
Some of the most important changes in the work place have come at the result of strike action.
And does the NSW Rugby League think it'll solve the issue by basically saying the referees aren't being respectful?
That kind of response will only fuel the referees' cause.
Go hard. Throw the book at people who abuse them. Send a message that it won't be tolerated because, currently, the message is clear that it is tolerated.
It's a simple answer - we need to do a whole lot better as human beings.
I'm not going to lie, I've had my fair share of run-ins with referees over the years, arguing with their decisions.
I know I'm not playing for sheep stations, but in the moment, the adrenaline and emotion can get the best of me.
I've seen it first hand. Sport can really bring the worst out of some of the nicest people.
But we really need to be mindful about the way we treat referees. Children are watching us and we're the people they look up to.
If they think it's okay for us to speak to referees like that, then they'll think that's normal and do it themselves.
Everyone makes mistakes but you don't see the referees abusing us for the mistakes we make on the field.
Remember the next time you're out on the field or watching on from the sideline that referees don't deserve this rubbish.
Without them, we can't play sport.
