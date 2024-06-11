Heard about Andrew's determination to listen? | The arts

HOW can we engage our hearing to connect more deeply to nature around us?
Andrew Skeoch is a naturalist, sound recordist, environmental thinker and author of Deep Listening To Nature.
His recordings have been heard in documentaries, installations and feature films, such as Peter Gabriel's soundtrack to Rabbit-Proof Fence.
Andrew Skeoch's Deep Listening To Nature presentation will be at various local libraries this week, including Blayney Library on Thursday, June 13 at 11am and Orange Library on Thursday, June 13 at 5.30pm.
JOIN RARE BIRD ensemble for an enchanting evening of song, storytelling and stardust memory at The Oriana, Orange.
Love And Forgetting - Tales From A Young Mixer is a captivating cabaret devised and performed by Jeremy James and Jack Martin.
This unique show explores themes of love, memory and mixology, drawing inspiration from classic film and literature.
There will be two shows: Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13, both at 6pm.
And lots more events, workshops, gigs and exhibitions as listed at What's On.
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.