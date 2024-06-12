Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos
Watch

Send in the A-steam: Photos from the weekend at Bathurst Railway Station

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated June 12 2024 - 12:00pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst Steam Weekend made its triumphant return from June 8, to June 10, with thousands of people choo, choo, choo-sing to spend the King's Birthday holiday taking a trip on a classic steam engine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.