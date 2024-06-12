Send in the A-steam: Photos from the weekend at Bathurst Railway Station

THE Bathurst Steam Weekend made its triumphant return from June 8, to June 10, with thousands of people choo, choo, choo-sing to spend the King's Birthday holiday taking a trip on a classic steam engine.
Offering rides in the largest operating steam locomotive in the Southern Hemisphere, a Beyer-Garratt 6029, attendees could choo-se from a variety of different routes to travel.
These routes included a 1.5-hour steam train ride from Bathurst to Wimbledon and return, or a longer half-day experience to Millthorpe or Orange and return.
The weekend was organised in conjunction with Transport Heritage NSW and the Bathurst Rail Museum.
The event was a great success overall, with around 3000 people taking a ride on the tracks, and a further 1500 heading through the doors of the Rail Museum.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event on Saturday, June 8, and snapped some photos of those ready to board the Beyer-Garratt.
Can you recognise anybody in the above gallery?
