It was a dream come true for pyjama retailer

Here's a look at what is making news today.
In a major coup for the city's retail precinct, one of Australia's most loved and popular designers, Peter Alexander, opened its doors in Bathurst on Monday. Read all about the store's opening, and what fans of the brand think of the new shop.
In other news, nominations are now open for the 2024 Edgell Jog, but this year, things are a little different, with a new start time of 9am. Find out all about this year's event here.
And in sport, they had scored two wins and a draw and were just moments away from a crucial third win that would secure a memorable Rowlands Cup triumph.
Then, in a flash, it was cruelly taken away from Central West when Central Coast put up a short kick late in the winner-takes-all contest, and got a favourable bounce that helped them regather the ball and score the match-winning try. Read all about the match here.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.