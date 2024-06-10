Highway remains closed, investigations continue at site of fatal four-vehicle crash: update

Update
Four vehicles were involved in the fatal car crash in the Central West on Monday night.
Before 5:10pm a crash between a truck carrying cattle and three cars, one of which was towing a horse float.
One person died at the scene, they are yet to be identified.
Six people were treated by paramedics, they have been taken to Dubbo and Parkes hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
A crime scene has been established and the highway remains closed. Investigations are underway from the Crash Investigation Unit.
The road is expected to remain closed for some time.
Earlier
One person is dead after a cattle truck and car crash in the Central West.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway near O'Leary's Lane in Peak Hill about 5.10pm, Monday.
Police reported a cattle truck carrying livestock had hit a four wheel drive.
The Newell Highway is closed in both directions between Tomingly and Peak Hill, according to Livetraffic.
Officers remain on the scene. One person is dead and no further information is available.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.