Driver allegedly travelling 100 km/h above the speed limit

A DRIVER allegedly caught travelling at a speed of 174 kilometres per hour along Conrod Straight of Mount Panorama, has been charged with dangerous driving, and has had his licence suspended.
At approximately 4:20 pm, on Monday, June 10, Bathurst Highway Patrol detected the 24-year-old male, who was allegedly driving his Maserati in excess of 100 kilometres above the designated speed limit of 60 km/h along the stretch of road.
Bathurst Highway Patrol was conducting speed enforcement in the area as part of the Kings Birthday Long Weekend Traffic Operation when they allegedly observed the Maserati travelling at dangerous speeds.
While the Maserati was overtaking two motorists on the incorrect side of the road, it allegedly sped past a stationary Highway Patrol vehicle.
The vehicle was then stopped, and the driver was subjected to roadside breath/drug testing which provided negative results.
The driver was issued with a Court Attendance Notice to appear at Bathurst Local Court for the offences of Drive at a speed/manner dangerous to the public and exceed speed by more than 45km/h.
As the driver was the holder of an interstate licence, his driving privileges in NSW were withdrawn. Further to that, vehicle sanctions were applied, and the number plates were confiscated for 3 months.
Mount Panorama was the site of a crash just one day prior, when a motorcycle and a car collided, with the motorcyclist being transported to Orange Hospital for leg injuries.
The news comes after a P-plater was allegedly caught doing 140km an hour by police on the Great Western Highway, near Lithgow, over the weekend.
