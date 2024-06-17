Photos of everyone choo-choo-choosing the Railway Markets over long weekend

IT WAS a 'railly' good weekend at the Bathurst Railway Station from June 8 to June 10, as thousands of people headed to the Havannah Street hub.
There, the Bathurst Steam Weekend was held over the Kings Birthday public holiday, and attendees could take a ride in the largest operating steam locomotive in the Southern Hemisphere, a Beyer-Garratt 6029.
Adding to the excitement on Sunday, June 9, was the Bathurst Railway Museum Markets.
With everything from temporary tattoos, to classic chocolates, tasty treats and fantastic florals, there was something for everyone.
There was even a performance from local train enthusiast John Armstrong, who sang a variety of songs from the railway to those who travelled to the station.
There were people who had journeyed from all over, including Melbourne, Sydney, the Central Coast and the Central West.
Among those who made their way to the event was Bruce Wheatley, who has developed a series of books filled with his train photography.
A Western Advocate representative captured some of the smiling faces at the markets.
