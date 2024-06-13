Don't fall victim to winter driving woes as the temperature drops | State politics

THE chills of winter have really arrived across the Central Tablelands and that's an important reminder for all residents that they need to be extra vigilant both in the home and on the roads.
We know that this time of year brings icy roads and nasty weather, which means it's important to take extra care when you get behind the wheel.
Unpredictable winter weather can suddenly drop temperatures and create poor road conditions, especially across the Blue Mountains, Oberon, Lithgow, Bathurst and Blayney regions, which are notorious for extreme driving variables.
Travelling on wet or icy roads increases the risk of a crash, even for experienced drivers on routes they know well.
Remember, you need to slow down and use caution when driving in fog, wet or icy conditions.
If you encounter ice, slow down and always take extra care to maintain control of your vehicle.
It's also a good idea to keep your headlights on when driving during the day and to use low beam.
In the home, winter also brings with it an increase in the chance of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW has a winter fire safety checklist that is a great reference point for residents.
Check your smoke alarms to ensure they're in working order and make sure you have a home escape plan that's been discussed with everyone in the family and even includes the pets.
If you have an open fireplace, make sure the chimney isn't clogged with soot and use a fire screen in front of the fire; check your electric and gas heaters before you use them and don't overload powerboards.
Also, check your electric blanket before using it. Always roll it up for storage because folding can cause damage.
For further information, visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au.
