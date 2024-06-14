Laffing all the way to bank? Well, not quite

THE local debate about a proposed 2200-home land release at Laffing Waters on Bathurst's north-east outskirts is a small version of a big national topic.
The story seems straightforward at first: the NSW Government wants more houses built in the state as soon as possible; Bathurst Regional Council has a long-term plan in hand to develop Laffing Waters; the NSW Government therefore provides $20 million to council for stormwater and roadworks to get the development going more quickly.
Simple? Not quite.
As was pointed out almost immediately, the thousands of new residents (assuming a minimum of two people in each household) will be using Hereford Street to get into the CBD for jobs, services or recreation.
That's the same Hereford Street that struggles to handle its current traffic. The same Hereford Street that has been the subject of increasingly passionate complaints from local drivers for years.
The thousands of new residents will also, presumably, have children that need to find places at local schools or pre-schools, will have ailments that need treating at our hospital or local doctor surgeries, will need to find parks in the centre of town, will have thirsts that need to be slaked by our dam.
Suddenly, that $20m for stormwater and roadworks seems a bit inadequate.
So does that mean Bathurst shouldn't get 2200 new homes in the north-east some time in the future? Not necessarily.
Does it mean that plonking 2200 new homes in the north-east comes with a responsibility to make sure the city can handle that population growth? It does.
Bathurstians travelling into the Sydney basin over many years have seen what does and does not work - what happens when farmland on the edges is swallowed up by housing with little appreciable improvement to roads; what happens when those escaping the rat race gather in such numbers in a new location that they create the same rat race that they were hoping to leave behind.
Population growth done well brings plenty of benefits: new ideas, new entrepreneurialism, new customers for existing businesses, new vim and vigour for the commercial centre.
What we don't want to see is that vim and vigour evaporate during the slow, choked commute down Hereford Street; the entrepreneurial ideas disappearing as our new Laffing Waters residents wait resignedly at the George Street lights.
If we're going to go big, we have to get it right. Failing to plan is not an option.
