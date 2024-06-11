Drivers are catching a break, but it's costing council

Here's a look at what is making news today.
It's good news for motorists, but not so good for council. In an average year pre-COVID, the council was receiving around $400,000 per financial year in revenue from parking fines, but in this financial year, that figure has fallen significantly.
Read all about the reasons behind the low parking fine numbers here.
And in other news, tickets for the Winter Festival's ice rink are flying out the door with just under a month to go before the event kicks off in Bathurst. Read all about how many tickets are sold and how you can buy your tickets here.
And in sport, Regan Stait is eager to make an impact for Bathurst High's rugby league team in this year's Astley Cup match. Bradley Jurd spoke to him ahead of Friday's game.
Have a great day,
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.