Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

What about the sports fields and car park developments on Hereford? | Letter

By Michael Griffiths
June 11 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic on Hereford Street.
Traffic on Hereford Street.

RE: Proposed Laffing Waters housing development and increased traffic problems on Hereford Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.