What about the sports fields and car park developments on Hereford? | Letter

Some time back, Bathurst Regional Council made approaches to Member for Bathurst Paul Toole as deputy premier in regards to seeking funding to rectify some of the traffic problems and he rejected them.
This despite obtaining grants in the millions to sport clubs to develop playing fields, clubs and sealed parking areas on Hereford, creating greater traffic flow problems.
Now he wants Bathurst Regional Council to improve access and traffic flows prior to the Laffing Waters adoption.
Such access and traffic flow should have been addressed prior to the development by clubs, etc.
Bathurst Regional Council wanted to do something about those problems, yet he denied them government assistance, now he wants them to do something about it.
I believe this is typical hypocrisy.
