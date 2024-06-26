It's like rain on your wedding day: Imperfectly perfect day for the Edwards'

THE ceremony was forced to move due to the weather, the groom forgot the rings, and the dress needed last-minute alterations.
The day might not have started in the way that Brooke Haynes and Jarrod Edwards had envisioned, but their imperfect wedding day ended perfectly all the same.
The couple were married on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Panthers Bathurst.
Though the ceremony was initially planned for the Japanese Gardens along the Macquarie River/ Wahluu, Panthers was the perfect alternative when the weather went south.
But this wasn't the first crisis of the week for the bride and groom, and it certainly wasn't the last.
In the days leading up to the wedding, the bride had to undergo some very last minute alterations to her dress, when it was too big for her during the final fitting.
Then, on the morning of the wedding, the groom had to make a quick trip to Spotlight after realising there wasn't enough ribbon for the cars.
This resulted in the groom and his men running behind schedule. Amongst the chaos, the groom forgot the rings, resulting in a very close call.
While out to collect the rings from a home on William Street, Jarrod very nearly saw his bride before the wedding, as the bridal party just happened to drive past at the same time.
Luckily, the crisis was averted.
When the two were able to finally meet at the altar, all the stressors of the morning just melted away.
Brooke floated down the aisle in a long-sleeved gown with a lace bodice, purchased from Sweethearts Bridal in Blacktown.
Her father, Dale Cranston, was by her side every step of the way.
She was led by her maid of honour Madeline Siemsen, and bridesmaids Masey Taggart and Shakaya Bott, who were all dressed in rust coloured dresses from Billy J Boutique.
With Tiana Haynes as her flower girl, and her son, Joey Edwards as the ring bearer, they joined the groom and his groomsmen for the ceremony.
Standing by Jarrod's side, was his best man Tyler Horton, and groomsmen Zac Burke and Tyson Haynes, with the group of men dressed in suits by Tarocash.
Brooke and Jarrod exchanged vows in front of approximately 100 of their closest family and friends, including the bride's mother, Toni Haynes and the groom's mother, Louise Callan.
The couple then officially became man and wife. Brooke Haynes was now lawfully Brooke Edwards.
After the ceremony, it was time for the reception, which was also held at Panthers Bathurst.
There, the couple, as well as their family and friends, presented several speeches to regale the group with tales of their love.
These speeches included the tale of how Brooke and Jarrod met.
Though the couple didn't start dating until several years later, they first came to know each other while they were in primary school.
But, it wasn't Jarrod who Brooke initially had her eyes on.
And this is exactly what the best man made the focus of his speech. Tyler told the story of how when they were young, Brooke had a crush on him, and they danced together at the school disco.
But in the end, it was Tyler who brought the pair together.
When Jarrod would spend time with Tyler in their teens, Jarrod would often see Brooke driving, and she piqued his interest.
After some matchmaking by Tyler, the two then became a couple.
For five years, Brooke and Jarrod were together as partners, and during this time, they became parents to Joey.
That's when it became Brooke's dream to share the same last name as her partner and her son. And at around the same time, it became Jarrod's dream to buy another car.
Then came the couple's compromise - if Jarrod got a car, Brooke got a ring.
On March 11, 2023, Jarrod invited Brooke on a picnic, and she was immediately suspicious.
Just before they were about to tuck in to the delicious picnic treats, Jarrod got down on one knee.
But Brooke refused to believe it was happening, and told him to wait until they had finished eating.
When Jarrod finally popped the question, Brooke was speechless, and all she could do was nod.
Now, after six years together, and officially saying 'I do', the couple plan to settle in Bathurst, with the hope of having more children in the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.