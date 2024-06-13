Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woman who swore at court fails in bid to have conviction annulled

Updated June 14 2024 - 7:37am, first published 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who told Bathurst Local Court to "get f--ked" before storming out back in April 2024 has failed to have her conviction annulled when she reappeared before court this month

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.