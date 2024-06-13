Woman who swore at court fails in bid to have conviction annulled

A WOMAN who told Bathurst Local Court to "get f--ked" before storming out back in April 2024 has failed to have her conviction annulled when she reappeared before court this month
Anjeriah Jezibel Ziel, 41, of George Street, Bligh Park, initially appeared before magistrate Elizabeth Ellis on April 3 charged with intimidation and common assault, but left the court before the matter was dealt with.
Ms Ellis subsequently dealt with the matter ex-parte, convicting Ziel and issuing a warrant for her arrest.
On May 5, 2024, Ziel reappeared before Bathurst Local Court, where the matter was listed for sentence, but Ziel, who was representing herself, told the court it was "actually for an annulment".
Ms Ellis asked Ziel when she had made the annulment application and was told with "the bail judge".
But Ms Ellis told her "it doesn't work that way", adding Ziel needed to go to the registry to apply for an annulment.
A short time later, Ziel reappeared, telling the court she wished to apply for an annulment because the "charges laid against me changed a number of times" and also "it was not an authorised roadblock as my research indicated".
But police prosecutor Sergeant Aaron Burgess submitted there was insufficient detail to justify a Section 4 (annulment) and the original charges "had been on-foot" since the start of the matter.
The Section 4 application was refused by Ms Ellis, who immediately moved into sentencing Ziel, noting that at the time of the offence, the accused was on existing court orders which had been breached.
Police documents tendered to the court told how the incident occurred at 9.20pm on July 27, 2023 at Dunkeld.
The court heard a silver Ford was being driven by the accused along the Mitchell Highway towards Orange.
At the time, there were roadworks preventing vehicles travelling along the Mitchell Highway and traffic management control had closed off an intersection of the Mitchell Highway and Marys Lane, according to police.
The accused, who police said was the driver of the silver Ford, stopped at the road closure and had a conversation with traffic management staff.
When a worker informed Ziel that the road was closed and she could go no further, she proceeded through the road closure and hit the worker with her car, according to police.
The vehicle travelled through the roadworks until reaching the second closure site.
A worker stopped the vehicle and Ziel began threatening the worker, saying: "I'll get out of the car and stomp ya."
Ziel threw her driver's side door into the victim and drove off.
Police arrived at the scene a short time later and obtained a version of events.
On October 5, 2023, Windsor Police went to Ziel's address and placed a form of demand on her which was captured on video.
She admitted driving the car but not assaulting or threatening the victim.
The victim provided a statement, saying he was hit with the accused's door and threatened by the accused, who said: "If you aware [sic] me one more time I will get out and stomp your head to the ground."
On the intimidation matter, Ziel was convicted and placed on a Community Corrections Order for 18 months. On the common assault, she was convicted and placed on a 12-month Community Corrections Order.
Ms Ellis told Ziel the court was calling up both a previous Community Corrections Order and Community Release Order and asked her what she would like to say.
Ziel said she had "nothing to say at this stage" apart from the fact she was not currently working.
Ms Ellis noted anger seemed to be Ziel's biggest problem and said normally she would order a report to look at courses (that Ziel could do), but given her attitude in the court, it would be a "waste of valuable resources".
For breaching an earlier Community Corrections Order (CCO) in relation to an assault occasioning actual bodily harm, made on October 13, 2022, Ziel was resentenced and placed on a one-year CCO with supervision.
A Community Release Order, of one year without conviction for failing to comply with direction and offensive language in public, was quashed and Ziel was convicted and fined $800 and $400 respectively.
She was also ordered to report to Community Corrections within seven days.
