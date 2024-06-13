The Grange cheers to World Gin Day with a distillery tour and new faces

BATHURST Grange Distillery is a locally-owned and run family business, known for producing delicious whisky and gin.
So, it's no surprise that the team went all out on June 8, 2024, to celebrate World Gin Day, with a tour of the distillery and inviting the community to enjoy what they have to offer.
Guests were treated to an inside look at how the magic is made in the distillery, with a tour led by co-founder Toby Jones.
Not only did the visitors get to learn about the process of making whisky and gin, but they also got a glimpse of the beautiful property that has a 200-year history in Bathurst.
Originally owned by the West family - one of the founding colonial settlers of Bathurst - the 700-acre farm was handed down through the generations until around 1950, when there was no one to pass it on to.
It was then run as a vegetable farm for around 15 years before Mr Jones' aunt purchased the property.
Now, it has returned to a family legacy, and has been passed down through the Jones family.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the tour on World Gin Day and grabbed some photos of those at the distillery.
