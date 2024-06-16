What better way to spend the King's Birthday weekend than in a mansion

THERE were a lot of places in Bathurst for people to celebrate the King's Birthday long weekend, including at Abercrombie House.
The popular tourist attraction, located on the outskirts of Bathurst, has been bringing people to the area for more than 50 years.
Whether it's to explore the historic mansion that was built in the 1800s, hold a special event, or enjoy one of the venue's popular high teas, there's lots of reasons the property is so popular.
On June 9, 2024, locals and visitors to Bathurst made the most of the long weekend by being treated to a delicious range of sweet and savoury goods in the mansion's beautiful dining hall.
And the food went down well with the hot and cold beverages available.
High tea guests were also able to enjoy a wander through the magnificent gardens or tour the house itself and learn all about the history of the local icon that is Abercrombie House.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the high tea and took some photos of the guests enjoying the high tea.
