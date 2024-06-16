Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

What better way to spend the King's Birthday weekend than in a mansion

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 16 2024 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE were a lot of places in Bathurst for people to celebrate the King's Birthday long weekend, including at Abercrombie House.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.