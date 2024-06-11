Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Unregistered motorcycles wreak havoc on CBD, tear up grounds of Machattie Park

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated June 12 2024 - 7:43am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE grounds of Machattie Park were damaged on Monday, June 10 after what police believe were unregistered motorcycles being ridden through the area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.