Unregistered motorcycles wreak havoc on CBD, tear up grounds of Machattie Park

THE grounds of Machattie Park were damaged on Monday, June 10 after what police believe were unregistered motorcycles being ridden through the area.
Bathurst Regional Council's recreation manager Mark Kimbel, said it had been years since damage like this had occurred.
"This is the first time in over 25 years that motor bike riders have caused damage to grass and gravel areas in Machattie Park and Kings Parade," he said.
Mr Kimbel assured that the damage to the area was minor, and could be repaired with some raking and light topdressing.
He confirmed the incident has been reported to police.
Police chief inspector Glenn Cogdell said that during the night hours of June 10, police were contacted in relation to approximately five to seven unregistered motorcycles riding around the Bathurst CBD.
At the time, police were called to make patrols of these areas, but no arrests were made.
"Investigations are ongoing in relation to the incidents, which could result in the possible arrests of the people involved, and the confiscation of the motorcycles," Inspector Cogdell said.
This incident adds to a string of similar occurrences in Bathurst over several months, though it is not yet known if these events are connected.
"Over a number of months there have been reports of people riding unregistered trail bikes, or bikes around Bathurst," Inspector Cogdell said.
Investigations into previous reports are still ongoing, though police have major concerns regarding the welfare of the individuals undertaking these activities, and the wider community.
"The main concern for police is that these vehicles are unregistered, and that the riders may not be wearing the appropriate safety equipment, and they may either injure themselves or someone else," Inspector Cogdell said.
"The big issue is protection of the community, and making sure someone is not injured from undertaking an act that is both unlawful and dangerous.
"If they continue to undertake these actions, then at some stage they will be caught and they will suffer the consequences of their actions."
Inspector Cogdell urged anybody with information regarding any unlawful motorcycle activity to contact police.
