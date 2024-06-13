A chance to consider long-running committee's future | Mayor's say

THE Bathurst Regional Access Committee (BRAC) is looking to expand its membership and is calling on the broader Bathurst community to help take it forward into the future.
I will be hosting a public forum to look at the future of BRAC. It will be held on Monday, June 24 between 11am and 2pm in the Bathurst Regional Council Chamber.
BRAC has provided guidance on access issues for more than 33 years and the committee should be recognised for their efforts in this area.
Existing BRAC members, stakeholders and interested parties are welcome to attend the meeting.
It will also be an opportunity to hear from new members and new organisations that may be in a position to play a part in future access and accessibility management to the built environment, goods and services across Bathurst.
Expressions of interest for the meeting are open, and anyone interested in attending should RSVP by 4.30pm on Monday, June 17 to caitlin.bennett@socialfutures.org.au
CONGRATULATIONS to the nominees and winners at the Western NSW Business Awards.
The awards celebrate the innovation, resilience and dedication of businesses across the region.
A number of Bathurst-based businesses were on the winners' list, including Sueanne Manhood from Bathurst Little Learning Centre, who took home the outstanding employee award; Marathon Health, which won outstanding community organisation; and the Bathurst Business Chamber, which was the winner of the outstanding local chamber award.
Winners from the awards night now progress to the NSW state business awards which will be announced in October.
