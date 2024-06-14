Western Advocate
Chop, chop: Dead, damaged trees to come down in $500,000 Great Western Highway blitz

Updated June 14 2024 - 2:46pm, first published 2:00pm
HUNDREDS of dead or damaged trees beside the Great Western Highway between Bathurst and Lithgow will be trimmed or will come down as part of a $500,000 bushfire-danger blitz.

