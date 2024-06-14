Chop, chop: Dead, damaged trees to come down in $500,000 Great Western Highway blitz

HUNDREDS of dead or damaged trees beside the Great Western Highway between Bathurst and Lithgow will be trimmed or will come down as part of a $500,000 bushfire-danger blitz.
Transport for NSW says the exotic pines and other tree species are between Walang, east of Bathurst, and Marrangaroo, west of Lithgow.
"The trees identified during inspections have been found to be either dead or in poor condition from natural ageing and decay, and likely to obstruct the highway in the instance of a bushfire," Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said.
"By removing or trimming the dead and damaged trees, Transport for NSW can reduce the possibility of bushfire network interruptions due to falling trees, which will also contribute to road safety by improving sight distances for motorists."
Live Traffic data shows a fallen tree affected traffic on the highway in both directions just east of Walang in late November 2023 and a fallen tree at Kirkconnell closed one of two westbound lanes in late January 2020.
Mr Lunn said the vegetation removal work would be funded by the NSW Government's $19.5 million Bushfire Corridor Resilience Project under the Regional and Outer Metropolitan - Network Resilience Program.
"The Bushfire Corridor Resilience Project has identified and prioritised areas on the state road network where we need to build greater resilience to bushfire, including through appropriate tree management along key regional routes," he said.
"We have been allocated $500,000 in project funding to carry out tree inspections on the Great Western Highway between Walang and Marrangaroo, and the necessary removals and trimming."
He said an assessment of the area had been undertaken by specialist arborists and environmental experts.
As part of the assessment, hundreds of roadside trees had been identified as potential bushfire hazards, meaning they risk falling on the road in the event of a bushfire and potentially closing the road, he said.
Mr Lunn said an "extensive environmental assessment has been completed prior to undertaking this work".
"As part of our commitment to the environment, we will retain hollow logs for habitat, protect any heritage items along the corridor and properly dispose of all waste throughout the project," he said.
"This is about having as little impact on the environment as possible, while delivering the greatest possible boost to bushfire resilience and road safety."
TRANSPORT for NSW says vegetation removal work on the Great Western Highway started on Tuesday, June 11 and will take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
It says crews will be working Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm for the duration of work.
The tree removal between Bathurst and Lithgow follows western red cedars coming down at Medlow Bath as part of the Great Western Highway duplication there and poplars being removed near Raglan as part of the highway duplication at that site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.