Investigations begin after White Rock house goes up in flames

THERE was no-one inside a house that went up in flames on White Rock Road on Tuesday night, firefighters say.
Emergency services were called at around 7.14pm on June 11, 2024 following reports of the fire on the rural outskirts of Bathurst.
Western region duty commander for Fire and Rescue Doug Fisk said when crews arrived at the scene, the majority of the two-storey house was alight.
"One side of the house was at the point where the roof was about to collapse and then it had spread throughout the whole ground floor and up into the second storey," he said.
Three Fire and Rescue teams attended the scene, two from Kelso and one from Bathurst, as well as the hazmat [hazardous material] van and ambulance crews.
Though no-one was reported to be inside the house, and the firefighters confirmed the house to be empty after a search, Mr Fisk said ambulance crews attended for firefighter safety.
Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze, but given the collapsing nature of the damaged home, the teams didn't enter or begin any investigations during the night.
Specialist investigators from Sydney, along with police investigators, are looking into what caused the fire and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Mr Fisk understands the teams will also be aided by a sniffer dog that can detect accelerants, to help rule everything out.
While he doesn't yet know the cause of the fire, Mr Fisk said it's a timely reminder for residents to check their chimneys and wood heaters are clean.
Residents are also urged not to use any solid fuel heaters inside for warmth as the fumes and carbon dioxide that build up are highly dangerous.
Further updates on the cause of the house fire to come.
