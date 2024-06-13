'Getting full marks from me': Can Bathurst RSL snag Perfect Plate hat-trick?

THE Bathurst RSL has competed in the ClubsNSW Perfect Plate awards for the past two years running. And for the past two years, they have taken home the top spot in the competition.
But can they make it three from three?
After travelling around the region and tasting plates from Central West clubs, former MasterChef finalist, cooking show host and Perfect Plate ambassador Courtney Roulston stopped in at the Bathurst RSL on Wednesday, June 12.
And after tasting the RSL's Perfect Plate entry, she seems to think that Bathurst is in with a real shot.
As for the dish they hope will claim the victory?
It's saltbush and pepper berry infused Cowra lamb cutlets, that have been glazed in saltbush chimichurri, with a fondant potato, honey roasted baby carrots and warrigal greens.
"I would be giving it a five out of five if I was scoring. It would be getting full marks from me," Ms Roulston said.
"I reckon this is up there with one of the best plates I've had in the Central West, people would be mad not to get in here and try this."
For Ms Roulston, the Bathurst RSL entry was the 'perfect plate' of food for a few reasons - the quality of ingredients, the use of local produce, and the fact that it hasn't been over-complicated.
"It's filled with great flavours, I like that George has kept it simple. There's lamb cutlets, there's carrots, there's a potato, and there's a sauce," she said.
"The cutlets are cooked perfectly and the fondant potato has taken on a bit of the vinegar from the chimichurri, so you get that kind of salt and vinegar vibe with your potato."
But there was another reason as to why the dish really hit home for Ms Roulston.
She has personal ties to Cowra, where the lamb was sourced.
"My mum was an only child and she grew up in Cowra," she said.
"She was on a lamb farm there, and she always speaks fondly of it, so i think that whenever I see that there is a lamb product, or someone talks about Cowra, it does feel a little bit personal for me.
"Maybe that's why it tastes that little bit extra good for me as well."
And, though Ms Roulston gave top marks for the RSL dish, the winner of the premier dining competition can only be crowned based on votes from the public.
This is calculated from the highest average score out of a top of five.
So far, around 250 people have ordered the dish in Bathurst, which has received excellent feedback.
This is something Bathurst RSL head chef, and creator of the dish, George McFarland said he was very proud of, with most of the votes receiving five out of five.
But, for those wanting a taste of the delicious dish, they have to get in quick.
To vote, diners just scan the QR code after trying the club's competition dish and submit a score out of five. Voting closes on Sunday, June 16, before the winners will be announced on July 2.
