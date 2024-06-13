'Terrified for my patients': Fresh concerns about any Panorama Clinic move to Orange

A PRIVATE practice psychiatrist and mental health nurse have sounded the alarm about any potential temporary relocation of a specialist unit from Bathurst to Orange.
"I'm terrified for my patients. Absolutely terrified for my patients," mental health nurse Nadia Zanco said this week about the possibility of Panorama Clinic shifting down the road.
The specialist mental health unit's fate during the upcoming $200 million Bathurst Hospital redevelopment has been the subject of concern for months.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is certain that health bureaucrats have decided to relocate the clinic to Orange's Bloomfield while the redevelopment at Bathurst takes place, while the Western NSW Local Health District remains adamant that no decision has yet been made.
Further, the health district says that any temporary changes will only be made "after planning and consultation".
Ms Zanco - who, with private practice psychiatrist Dr Andrew Frukacz, has worked extensively with Panorama Clinic patients - said the Bathurst facility is unique.
"You've got to understand that the staff that run a therapeutic environment [at Panorama Clinic] are very different to staff that are necessarily running a containment unit [at Bloomfield] or a locked unit or an in-patient unit that is a gazetted unit," she said.
Ms Zanco said it takes "a very unique and cohesive group of professionals to be able to come together and create an environment that is safe, encompassing and enabling of people to work through difficult issues".
"We know that one of the biggest things for, say, domestic violence is actually being able to build the confidence to actually address the situation enough to be able to leave it," she said.
"That requires very, very unique staffing skills.
"If we lose those staff, I don't think we're going to get those staff back.
"And the people I've spoken to [staff at Panorama Clinic] have indicated they would be unwilling to commute to Orange.
"In which case, you could relocate to Orange, but you won't actually have the therapeutic unit."
Ms Zanco said patients she had spoken to were "actually quite terrified" of Orange's Bloomfield.
"Some of them have had interactions with Orange in terms of being admitted under duress, so it's actually quite terrifying, quite frightening."
Dr Frukacz's private practice, she said, "has approximately 10,000 patients on its books" - "a massive population for psychiatry".
"We have approximately 840 GPs referring in and I would triage about six to 10 new referrals per week," she said.
"So there's a massive waiting list."
Dr Frukacz - who has been practising in Bathurst for about 25 years - said Panorama Clinic has operated for about 10 years and "services about 200 patients each year, 50 per cent of whom come from the Bathurst area".
"It is very unique in this local health district and region and possibly unique in the whole state in terms of being a therapeutic-based unit with a very active day program that provides support and education to help people through their mental health crises," he said.
He said a lot of the staff at Panorama Clinic "have indicated to me that they are unhappy with any potential move to Orange" and "have indicated that they would not go to Orange".
Instead, he said, they would be likely to go into private practice or would be "seeking other employment".
"And I have to say that the therapeutic program is run by very dedicated, enthusiastic and skilled allied health and nursing staff and the loss of those staff would be catastrophic," he said.
IN a press release in 2023 about the release of the concept design for Bathurst Hospital redevelopment, Health Infrastructure said that "work to build the expanded health facility will be carefully staged to ensure clinical services remain operational during construction".
Dr Frukacz said he was initially told that Panorama Clinic would remain in place until a new unit was built as part of the redevelopment.
"And then in February this year, it was indicated that was going to change and that the unit would be relocated to Orange for the two to three years that the redevelopment would take place," he said.
CONTACTED about these latest concerns about Panorama Clinic and whether it will move from Bathurst, Western NSW Local Health District reiterated that no decision has been made.
"Planning for the NSW Government's $200 million Bathurst Hospital redevelopment is underway to expand, modernise, and improve health services and facilities for Bathurst and the surrounding communities," a health district spokesperson said in a statement.
"To expand the current hospital building, the preferred master plan option requires demolition of the building which houses the current mental health inpatient unit (Panorama Clinic) and community mental health services.
"These services would need to be temporarily relocated for the duration of the Bathurst Hospital redevelopment build.
"No decision has been made by the Local Health District in relation to the Panorama Clinic. Any temporary changes to the way these services operate will be determined after planning and consultation is completed by the district.
"We acknowledge the community concern about the future of the Panorama Clinic, and we will continue to update and consult with staff, patients, consumers and the broader community throughout the $200 million redevelopment."
MEMBER for Bathurst Paul Toole said no consultation was required on a potential move for the Panorama Clinic because the people of the city had already made their feelings clear.
"What we are saying to the bureaucrats is that the community have spoken," he said.
"The patients have spoken. Their families have spoken. The staff have spoken.
"And it [Panorama Clinic] needs to stay here in Bathurst. And if it can't stay at the same location, then let's look at a temporary location here in the city of Bathurst so that the service can continually be provided."
He said he wasn't interested in "lip service" from health bureaucrats or from the Minister for Health's office.
A STATEMENT from Australian Medical Association (NSW) president Dr Kathryn Austin, provided through Mr Toole's office, said the AMA (NSW) recognises the critical role of mental health services in communities.
"We believe that it is in the best interests of psychiatric patients to provide easily accessible care and feel the government should ensure these services remain available in local communities," Dr Austin said in the statement.
"Mental health in New South Wales is escalating. This facility needs to remain operational. Moving it to Orange is not the solution.
"We are keen to explore other options to temporarily locate the premises until the new hospital is built. This is a serious issue that can't be overlooked."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.