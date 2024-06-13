Free mental health and trauma training on offer in Bathurst

Those suffering from the high cost of living and natural disasters can now receive support, in a free mental health and trauma session in Bathurst.
A full-day face-to-face training session will be delivered Friday, June 14, from 9am-4.30pm at the Greens on William
Julia Keady, CEO and Founder of Benefolk Foundation, who experienced the Northern Rivers floods first-hand, says that this training is specifically tailored to support those who have been working so hard to help their communities get back on their feet.
"We ran a similar program last year for 130 organisations across the Northern Rivers, after their tragic flood events," she said.
"Feedback was that the training increased people's confidence to continue their critical work, while creating a safe and sustainable working environment.
"A similar shift occurred in terms of maintaining their own psychological safety, so we encourage all local non-for-profit leaders to make time to send their team, especially given the obligations around psycho-social legislation changed in 2023."
Online and self-paced sessions will also be available to ensure everyone in local not-for-profits can access training in their own time.
Individuals working or volunteering in non-for-profits, community organisations, charities, committees of management, incorporated associations etc are eligible to attend at no cost.
Organisations can also access The Community Well, which has more than 100 free resources tailored to not-for-profit organisations, all focused on enhancing well-being.
Adam Blanch, the psychologist who is delivering the training, says that any organisation that has staff working with traumatised people should have a psychological safety plan in place covering prevention, mitigation and recovery.
"Vicarious trauma - or what I call 'helper trauma' - doesn't just affect emergency services personnel, but anyone working with traumatised people, such as those who have been supporting flood-affected communities," he said.
"An important first step is creating a trauma-informed work culture and training staff in preventative measures. This course will provide knowledge and skills towards this goal.
Organisations can reserve a place online.
