How bout that? Ryan realises boxing dream 25 years in the making

Billie Ryan, belt holder - it is a moment the Bathurst boxer has waited 25 years to realise, so when her arm was raised as a title fight victor on Saturday night it was about more than just a single triumph.
The emotion was raw as the FightClub272 boxer was declared a points winner of the inaugural Aussie Brawler belt over Canberra's Kristy Willmott.
As Ryan slung the belt over her shoulder and addressed the sell-out crowd at the Australian Croatian Club, she thought off all the setbacks she has faced and blows she had taken inside and outside the ring.
But most of all, she thought of a promise she made her late father.
"It was just complete emotion. I had dreamt of that moment for 25 years and I'm only 29 years old," Ryan said.
"The first time I walked into a gym I was four and I looked up and there was pretty, old school sort of lights and a big belt which said fighter of the night on it. I looked at my Dad and said 'That's going to be mine one day Daddy'.
"I've worked relentlessly and gone through hell to get it, I've gone through loss after loss. Winning this, it's tenfold to what I thought it would be - there's no better high on the planet than having your hand raised."
Saturday was not the first time Ryan had stepped into the ring with a belt on the line, but there was more than one element which made it very different to her past experiences.
This time it was for a national title and remarkably, for the first time in her boxing career, 53 kilogram Ryan was pitted against someone in her own weight division.
When Ryan stepped into the ring she felt calm, strong, ready. But she was also respectful of Willmott and knew she had to maintain her intensity across the three two-minute rounds.
"I thought to myself that I'd faced challenges 10 times harder than this before, but I wasn't cocky because she's a great fighter, very, very tough, very solid," Ryan said.
"I try to be so critical of myself so I don't get complacent. After the first round I thought 'Okay, that's good, but I'm going to do a little bit more in the next round'.
"That's what I kept doing, you can't get complacent because anything can happen, it's not over until it's over in the fight game.
"I could hear my partner and my sister, but the rest was like white noise. It was tunnel vision, I was just looking her dead in the eye."
After the final bell sounded, Ryan knew she had literally left everything she had in the ring. She told trainer Tony Brazier - someone she credits with helping her to realise her boxing dream - that she already felt like a winner.
"In that moment I looked at Tone and I said 'I feel like I won and if it doesn't go our way I don't actually care because that's the best performance I have ever put on'. I have improved milestones and I was just happy that I got to have a crack," she said.
"So to actually win I can't even explain the feeling, it's still a little surreal. They're going to need to come up with a new cloud because cloud nine does not suffice."
So now that Ryan has delivered on the promise she made as a four-year-old, what is next?
"I immediately want to defend it, I'm putting the call out, whoever wants some, come and get it. I firmly believe you are not a champion until you defend your belt," she said.
