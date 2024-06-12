'That's why I do it': Bathurst student's kind show of support ahead of Orange tie

There's no denying that Bathurst High Campus is a sport-obsessed school.
That's why the Astley Cup is a success and why it is so well supported throughout the school.
But with only eight events and with a number of athletes doubling-up in multiple sports, not everyone can compete in the Astley Cup.
That's why Kai Clary believes the Mulvey Cup - the annual debating competition that is held during the Astley Cup - is important for those who aren't competing on the sports field.
"Our school is very sport oriented and it makes a lot of sense why the Astley Cup has such a huge following in our school," he said.
"But I also like to represent some of the kids who aren't into the physical activity side of things. I think debating is a really good outlet for that.
"I reckon that's why I do it, just for the kids that aren't as physically adept or like that sort of stuff."
Clary is a part of a strong Mulvey Cup team that has dominated the competition since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team has had one change from the one that won so convincingly last year.
With Clary the captain, the rest of the team includes returning debaters Liv Daley and Sam Blencowe, as well as new comer Mahir Islam.
Clary described Daley as "one of the smartest people in our school", while Blencowe as a "wiz kid".
Islam replaces Hossam Dashan, who graduated from Bathurst High last year with an ATAR of 98 and while Clary believes "he's got big shoes to fill", he said Islam is "quite keen for the Orange tie".
"I think our team is just as strong as ever," he said.
Debaters are only given their topics on the day of competition, so it makes for a tough challenge.
But Clary said his team does a number of things to prepare for the debates.
"We just try and keep up with recent news events," he said.
"We look into our education stuff.
"We also try and make sure we're preparing ourselves publicly, in terms of speaking in front of people, just so we don't get cold feet."
He said to win another Mulvey Cup - which would make it five in a row for Bathurst - would be amazing.
"We beat Orange last year and it was amazing," he said.
"I was going through a bit of a dry debating patch last year and then we pulled out the win. I was lucky enough to get MVP for the entire competition, so I was pretty chuffed after that.
"It will be amazing to once again beat them."
The first round of the Mulvey Cup debate will be held on Thursday, June 13, at Orange High School.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.