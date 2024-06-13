Worrying traffic results over the King's Birthday weekend

DOUBLE demerits didn't seem to deter Central West drivers over the King's Birthday long weekend, with a number of alleged drug and speeding related incidences in the area.
Overall, Traffic and Highway Patrol Inspector Ben Macfarlane said he was relatively pleased with the results from the four-day operation, though there were still some concerning statistics.
"Out of about 100 random drug tests over the four-day operation, 33 were positive," Inspector Macfarlane said.
"The speeding offences are still a little bit of a concern, so just in Chifley alone we had 133 penalties issued over the four days."
One of these speeding offences involved a driver, who was allegedly caught travelling at a speed of 174 kilometres per hour along Conrod Straight of Mount Panorama.
Another offence related to a P-Plater, who was charged with speeding at Marrangaroo, near Lithgow.
The individual was allegedly caught driving above 140 kilometres per hour in a 100km zone along the Great Western Highway.
The driver was just one of many drivers stopped on Central West roads.
At 11:10pm on Saturday, June 8, a 55-year-old male along travelling along the Great Western Highway at Bowenfels was stopped for random testing.
There, he allegedly returned a positive result for methamphetamine, and will be charged pending the results of further testing.
Also on Saturday, June 8, a 19-year-old stopped in Bowenfels for random testing, where he allegedly returned a positive result for cocaine.
Upon a search of the driver, a resealable bag of powder, weighing 0.67 grams was allegedly located in the man's wallet.
The powder has since been sent for testing, with further action to be taken pending the results of this analysis.
Further west, a 55-year-old woman was stopped in Molong on Sunday, June 9.
She allegedly returned a positive RDT to cannabis and upon a search, 1.5 grams of cannabis was allegedly located in her bra.
Despite the concerning results in terms of drug-driving, Inspector Macfarlane said the results from random breath testing were relatively positive overall.
"With random breath testing, there were about 1611 conducted in the Central West over the four days, and there were only 7 positives out of that, so that is a good result for us," he said.
Although two people lost their lives on NSW roads, with one fatal accident occurring in the Parkes Shire at Peak Hill, Inspector Macfarlane assured that the statistics on fatal accidents were significantly lower compared to this time last year.
But, the number of fatal accidents in NSW is considerably higher overall when compared to the previous year, with an increase by 160 incidences.
Overall, Inspector Macfarlane thanked those drivers who continue to do the right thing, and urged everybody to practice safe driving.
