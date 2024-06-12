Guilty plea to shocking Oberon murder

Here is a look at what is making news today.
A man accused of the 2023 shooting death of his future son-in-law has pleaded guilty to his murder as he appeared by audio-visual link-up before Bathurst Local Court. You can read the latest update in the case, which has been listed for call over in the Supreme Court.
In other news, Bathurst Regional Council has a new electric tipper truck and says it will share what it learns with other councils. Read about the truck's capabilities and how council plans to use it here.
And in sport, Bathurst High's netball team will be hoping to break a long-running drought against Orange in the Astley Cup. The two teams play on Friday, with last year's match finishing in a 41-all draw. Bradley Jurd has the story.
